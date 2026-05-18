What you need to know when buying or selling a car

It's easy to forget that affording a car involves more than just monthly instalments - there are additional costs to factor in

Data from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) suggests that the domestic new-car market is improving, with more cars being sold.

Recently, economic conditions have allowed more people to buy cars, whether getting a brand new one or trading in their current one, but experts warn that no one should rush into this decision.

“Buying or selling a vehicle is a significant financial decision,” says Marius Kemp, head of personal lines underwriting at Santam. “Understanding the full picture – from running costs to insurance considerations – all form part of making a smart, informed decision.”

Real cost of car ownership

He says it is easy to forget that the car’s monthly instalment is only around 50% of the cost of owning a car. There are additional costs that motorists have to factor in before deciding to buy a car, including ongoing expenses and unexpected surprises.

“First off, there are on-the-road fees to consider,” he says. “These are the expenses the dealership will add to your invoice to cover licensing, number plates, delivery and servicing.”

With fuel making up one of the biggest line items in any car owners’ budget, it is important to note that external factors can have a significant impact on monthly running costs.

“Recently, fuel prices have been on a downward trend, but this has seemingly come to an end. Geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and fluctuations in the rand mean this needs to be budgeted into monthly costs when considering a new car.”

Negotiate wisely when selling or trading in

For those selling or trading in a vehicle, Kemp emphasises the importance of doing thorough research.

“Most people accept the first offer they get rather than shopping around,” he says. “Know the market value of your vehicle and don’t approach negotiations desperate for a conclusion. Walk away if you must, until you are happy with the offer.”

When trading in a vehicle, it is highly recommended to settle on the price of the old car before negotiating the new car’s price.

“This process is often referred to as ‘banking’ because the trade-in value is effectively ‘banked’ or applied to the loan balance, making it easier to finance your next vehicle.”

Balloon payments: Debt trap or useful tool?

Essentially, a bulk payment that is made at the end of a car loan, balloon payments have become more common as consumers look for ways to make car purchases more affordable.

While it keeps monthly repayment costs more affordable and attractive, Kemp warns that a balloon payment commitment can become a challenge in the event of an accident or if your car’s trade-in value is less than the balloon payment amount.

“If your car has been written off, stolen or hijacked, and it is insured only for market value, you will end up owing the bank a lot of money. This means you’ll be paying for a car that you’re not driving.”

Choosing the right car insurance

Whether buying or selling, insurance remains a critical consideration. Motorists can choose between third-party-only cover, limited fire and theft cover, or comprehensive cover.

“The value of your car – and therefore the cost to repair or replace it – should guide your insurance choice,” Kemp notes.

“Comprehensive cover provides protection against accidental damage, theft and third-party liability, giving motorists peace of mind that their investment is protected.” Banks also require the vehicle to be insured on comprehensive cover whilst under the finance period.

On the topic of balloon payments, he mentions shortfall cover. “Not only can it cover the risk of balloon payment obligations in the event of theft or an accident, but you can also get top-up credit or credit shortfall cover for when you’re in a financial crisis.”

Insurance premiums are determined by several factors, including the make and model of the vehicle, its usage, where it is parked, and the chosen excess.

It is also important to understand the difference between retail value and reasonable market value when selecting cover, as this affects how a claim will be settled if a vehicle is stolen or written off.