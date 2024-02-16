Business

Home » Business

Avatar photo

By Vukosi Maluleke

Digital Journalist

3 minute read

16 Feb 2024

03:16 pm

Prayer for rain: Heatwave sparks concerns among farmers

The current heatwave will dissipate into the weekend, according to Saws.

Farmers load shedding heatwave

Farmers are concerned about high temperatures amid load shedding. Picture: iStock

As South Africans braced a heatwave this week, many farmers are concerned about their crops.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) recently announced a heatwave, warning of high temperatures.

Free State Agriculture (FSA) said on Thursday, that the heatwave amid stage 6 load shedding had sparked growing concerns among farmers in several regions.

“The confluence of circumstances is causing great anxiety in the agricultural community at a critical time in the development of our crops,” said FSA president Francois Wilken.

ALSO READ: Price hikes ahead? Economists predict a VAT increase

‘Critical crop-growing stage’

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo noted the concerns but said crops remained in “fair condition” despite blazing temperatures.

However, Sihlobo emphasised the pressing need for rainfall.

“…We are now at a critical crop-growing stage where, in various regions, flowering or pollinating is starting, and thus, there is a need for more moisture to improve yields’ potential,” he explained.

The agricultural economist emphasised that summer crop-producing areas would need plenty of rain throughout the rest of February to deliver a decent harvest.

ALSO READ: Low-income consumers still paying more for food – household food basket

El Niño

Meanwhile, Saws said SA’s current El Niño state would persist throughout the rest of summer − marked by dry and warmer weather conditions.

Weighing in, Sihlobo said El Niño state didn’t quite have the same effects this time around.

“Fortunately, El Niño this year has been different; it has not led to the drought we saw in the 2015/16 season,” he said, explaining that rainfall had been excellent at the beginning of summer, supporting planting conditions for summer crops.

“Still, things are uncertain; rainfall in the next few weeks is crucial to ensure a better agricultural harvest,” he explained.

ALSO READ: Shisa Nyama Index: Has food inflation reached its peak?

Better days ahead?

Speaking to The Citizen, Saws senior forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said the heatwave would dissipate on Friday in North West, Free State and Eastern Cape.

However, Gauteng resident will have to brace the heat for one more day as it is expected to last until Saturday.

Read more on these topics

agriculture farmers farming South African Weather Service (SAWS) Wandile Sihlobo weather

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News University of Mpumalanga accused of demanding bribes from prospective students
Local News Brink says he’s going nowhere after ANC spat
Weather Gauteng residents warned of heatwave conditions into weekend
News ‘Rubbing salt to the wound’: Salga KZN slams ‘insensitive’ load shedding comment by ANC MP
Personal Finance Budget 2024 party pooper: booze and cigarettes could cost you more

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe