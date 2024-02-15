Weather update: Warnings issued for severe thunderstorms, flooding, damaging waves and fire danger on Friday

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

As heatwave conditions continue in Gauteng and Mpumalanga until Saturday, the latest weather forecast includes warnings for a range of severe and dangerous conditions across the country on Friday.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flash flooding and damaging wind gusts resulting in isolated structural damage in the Overberg District and coast of the Garden Route of the Western Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning for wind and waves leading to small vessels and personal watercraft at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality, was issued between Cape Agulhas and Port Alfred.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, as well as the Walter Sisulu municipality of the Eastern Cape.

⛈️🌧️Weather outlook for Friday, 16 February 2024:



Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east and south. It will be hot to very hot in the north-east but extremely hot in the extreme north-east. pic.twitter.com/PsFDekXwFx Read more SA Weather Service warns of more severe thunderstorms in SA February 15, 2024

Advisories

Heatwave conditions resulting in persistently high temperatures that exceed the average maximums are expected in places over Gauteng the southern and central parts of Mpumalanga until Saturday.

⚠️Severe weather alerts for tomorrow, 16 February 2024: pic.twitter.com/OJnVzPdU7q — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 15, 2024

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and hot but very hot in places in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in the Lowveld with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and Highveld.

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the Western Bushveld and in the south-west.

North West Province:

Fine, windy and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the extreme eastern parts.

Free State:

Fine, windy and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy over the east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy in the south and central, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in places over the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior where isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers can be expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly along the west coast, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to southwesterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers south of the escarpment but scattered in the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong westerly by midday.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers in places south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly becoming light and variable from late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot in places in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly south of Richards Bay otherwise strong northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.