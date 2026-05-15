PrimeXBT wins ‘Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform South Africa 2026’ award

The awards highlight organisations that demonstrate strong performance and innovation in their respective categories.

PrimeXBT, an FSCA-regulated broker, has been awarded the Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform South Africa at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards 2026.

The award recognises PrimeXBT as a leader in delivering a unified trading environment that combines access to multiple asset classes, advanced platforms and flexible funding options within a single ecosystem.

Clients can trade crypto, forex, commodities, indices, and shares from a single account, enabling them to diversify their strategies and respond to market opportunities more efficiently.

This multi-asset approach is supported by the company’s proprietary PXTrader 2.0 platform, which integrates Crypto Futures and CFDs in a single account.

PrimeXBT’s offering is designed to connect digital assets with global markets. Clients can use crypto (and fiat) as funding capital to engage with a wide range of instruments, creating a more flexible and capital-efficient trading experience without the need to switch platforms between crypto and TradFi markets.

The broker also provides competitive, cost-efficient trading conditions, including reliable execution, transparent pricing, and infrastructure built to support consistent performance.

For instance, on PXTrader 2.0, CFD spreads start from 0.2 pips, while Crypto Futures fees begin from 0.01% for makers and can go as low as 0.015% for takers through VIP tiers. Selected crypto instruments are also available with zero trading fees.

PrimeXBT continues to expand its presence in South Africa by offering local funding solutions, ZAR accounts on PXTrader 2.0 and supporting traders through educational initiatives such as seminars and learning resources.

Commenting on the award, Kearabilwe Nonyana, a VIP account manager at PrimeXBT South Africa, said: “The demand for trading environments that bring multiple markets together in a single place keeps growing, and this reward highlights PrimeXBT’s role in that segment.

Traders are increasingly looking for flexibility in how they access and deploy capital, and this is exactly what a multi-asset platform is designed to deliver.”

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This recognition is particularly meaningful given that Global Banking and Finance Review is an established financial publication recognising companies across banking, brokerage and fintech.

The awards highlight organisations that demonstrate strong performance and innovation in their respective categories.

For PrimeXBT, the award confirms its position as a leading multi-asset trading platform in South Africa and supports its ongoing mission to empower traders to succeed by providing access, tools and flexibility across the dynamic landscape of global markets.

Learn more about PrimeXBT.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors.

Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs.

PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD is an authorised financial services provider in South Africa with licence number 45697. PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.