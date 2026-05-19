Another shake-up in Zuma’s MK party

Ndhlela delivered a statement suggesting that the newly formed MK Institute would assume full control over the party's leadership structures.

Former President Jacob Zuma’s MK party has dismissed its national spokesperson and member of parliament, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, with immediate effect, replacing him with former Star editor Sifiso Mahlangu.

The dramatic shake‑up comes just days after Ndhlela read out a controversial statement that triggered his removal.

MK party Secretary‑General Sibonelo Nomvalo announced the decision on Monday, 18 May, saying the party’s national officials had acted swiftly to restore order after the communication debacle.

Controversial statement

At the weekend, Ndhlela delivered a statement suggesting that the newly formed MK Institute would assume full control over the party’s leadership structures.

The announcement, read in the presence of senior officials, implied that the institute would “assume full responsibility for the political management and administration of the organisation” and that “all leadership structures of the party are now being subjected to and report to the institute”.

Claims rejected

Nomvalo rejected the claims outright, declaring the pronouncements “null and void” and stressing that they were “beyond the powers of the entity and unconstitutional”.

He said the statement did not reflect the views or decisions of the MK party’s national leadership.

“The national officials reflected on the media statement issued by the MK Institute on 16 of May, where certain pronouncements were made regarding the leadership architecture of the MK party, and also purported changes to the current constitutional leadership dispensation in the party,” Nomvalo said.

“The media statement does not reflect the views and decisions of the national leadership of uMkhonto weSizwe party. Members of the institute have accepted the guidance of national officials, that the statement was necessarily beyond the powers of the entity and unconstitutional,” Nomvalo said.

MK Institute

The MK Institute, announced on Saturday, was introduced as a body led by Deputy President Mandlakayise Hlophe and senior figures, including Ndhlela, General Manana, Oupa Mathebula, Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala and Lindelani Mbambo.

It was described as a structure to oversee governance frameworks, leadership structures and ideological education, while benchmarking global models and African schools of thought.

Integration

But Nomvalo confirmed that the institute will now be integrated into the broader organisational policy‑making machinery, reporting directly to the secretary‑general.

“The national leadership of uMkhonto weSizwe party has decided to integrate the institute into the broader organisational policy‑making machinery reporting to the secretary-general,” he said.

Ndhlela

Turning to Ndhlela’s departure, Nomvalo acknowledged his role in building the party’s media footprint but said the decision was unavoidable.

“The national officials also take this opportunity to thank comrade Nhlamulo Ndhlela, who held the fort as the inaugural national spokesperson of the party, as he steps down from the role of spokesperson both in the party and in parliament with immediate effect.

“His contribution in building the uMkhonto weSizwe party’s media and public footprint is highly appreciated,” Nomvalo said.

New spokesperson

Announcing Mahlangu’s appointment, Nomvalo described him as a seasoned professional who would strengthen the party’s communications.

“Comrade Sifiso Mahlangu is a highly experienced journalist and renowned media personality, and brings invaluable technical and professional insights to the party,” he said.

Mahlangu, an academic and former news editor, is expected to bring stability and credibility to the MK party’s messaging as it navigates internal tensions and external scrutiny.