Israeli forces detain SA envoy Faizel Moosa aboard Gaza flotilla [VIDEO]

The flotilla mission is part of the "Voices from the Flotilla" campaign, which aims to document the humanitarian journey to Gaza.

Israeli forces have intercepted and detained a South African humanitarian ambassador while aboard the Global Samud Flotilla (GSF) while attempting to deliver much-needed aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Faizel Moosa was aboard the GSF, a civilian-led humanitarian mission carrying aid, when Israeli authorities reportedly intercepted the vessel in international waters on Monday, 19 May 2026.

Israeli blockade

The GSF is the latest in a string of attempts by activists to breach Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian territory, with the last convoy intercepted by Israeli forces only last month.

The flotilla mission is part of the “Voices from the Flotilla” campaign, which aims to document the humanitarian journey to Gaza and raise awareness of restrictions on food, medical supplies, and humanitarian access into the territory.

‘Deeply concerned’

In a statement, Moosa’s family said they were “deeply concerned” about his safety and well-being, noting the humanitarian ambassador has diabetes and depends on chronic medication.

“Any disruption in access to his medication, proper nutrition, and medical care places him at serious and immediate risk. He undertook this mission out of a deep commitment to humanity and justice, s family spokesperson said.

“Our only concern now is his safety and that he is returned home without harm.”

Dirco

Mooa’s family has called on the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola to urgently intervene and seek information on his condition, whereabouts, and immediate release.

“His detention raises serious humanitarian and diplomatic concerns. We urge members of the public, civil society, and the media to amplify this call and support the campaign to bring him and all the other participants home safely.

“This is not just a diplomatic matter; it is a matter of life, dignity, and humanity. We urge immediate action to ensure his safe return and the release of all those detained,” the family said.

The Citizen has contacted Dirco for comment. This will be included in the story once received.

Moosa has been described by his family as a humanitarian, anti-apartheid activist and a veteran of the struggle. He is also the son of the late anti-apartheid figure and judge Essa Moosa.

‘Provocation’

In a post on X, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the flotilla was attempting to breach Israel’s naval blockade on Gaza, claiming participants had been warned not to enter the restricted area.

“Once again, a provocation for the sake of provocation: another so-called “humanitarian aid flotilla” with no humanitarian aid.” It insisted humanitarian aid should instead be delivered through authorised channels.

GSF

The Global Samud Flotilla’s first voyage last year was also intercepted by Israeli forces off the coasts of Egypt and Gaza.

Israel controls all entry points into Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

Throughout the Gaza war that started in October 2023, there have been shortages of critical supplies in the territory, with Israel at times cutting off aid entirely.

A previous flotilla attempt was intercepted last month in international waters off Greece, with most activists expelled to Europe.