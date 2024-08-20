Qatar Airways buys stake in SA’s Airlink

A Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 jetliner aircraft is pictured on the tarmac during the 2023 Dubai Airshow at Dubai World Central – Al-Maktoum International Airport in Dubai on Monday. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

Middle Eastern carrier Qatar Airways announced today that it acquired a 25% stake in local and regional carrier Airlink.

The deal marks the first direct foreign investment into a South African airline since FlySafair launched operations a decade ago under Irish parent ASL.

In a statement, Qatar Airways said that the equity acquisition in Airlink signals its ambition to further its interests in the sub-continent.

Airlink presently operates the largest network in South Africa with forty-five network points across fifteen markets.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said the investment showed how important Africa was in its plans for the future.

“This partnership not only demonstrates our confidence in Airlink, as a company that is resilient, agile, financially robust and governed on sound principles but also in Africa as a whole, showing the huge potential that I am delighted we are able to help start realising,” he said.

Airlink Chief Executive Rodger Foster said the deal would bring increased opportunities and reach.

“This transaction will unlock growth by providing efficiencies of scale, increasing our capacity and expanding our marketing reach.

“By bolstering Airlink and its business, this investment will strengthen all of the existing airline partnerships Airlink has nurtured over the years.”

The partnership between Qatar Airways and Airlink will also align both carriers’ loyalty programs – Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Airlink Skybucks.

The acquisition also negates rumour mongering earlier this year that SAA were in talks with Qatar Airways to replace Takatso as strategic equity partner after former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s controversial deal fell flat.