Gender inequality: More females needed in the business world

The key is to addressing gender inequality is by helping women understand their femininity and how much of a strength it is.

Even after years of making effort in addressing gender inequality, less women are still found in the business world . Picture: iStock

Efforts have been made in the world to ensure there is gender equality. However, in many parts, women are still battling to be seen as equal to men.

In South Africa, more women are unemployed than men.

Chief Executive at Liberty Two Degrees Amelia Beattie says investing in women empowerment would be a great benefit for women and society.

The key to addressing gender inequality is helping women understand their femininity and how much of a strength it is.

The voice of women in business

Carol Mazaka, Head of 1Life Customer Service, says women have been viewed as an inconvenience in the business space for a greater period of history.

A woman’s feminine traits and attributes benefit every space they work in, she says.

“They also make a wonderful addition to any setting.”

She says a gender-diverse corporate culture has helped many companies create a balance between voices, representation, and diversity of thought that is needed to meet unique business needs.

“From being generational wealth builders, heads of households, and lucrative leaders in business, this understanding of women in society has also been at the heart of our efforts to foster an inclusive workplace for men and women alike,” she adds.

Gender inequality remains

Ignatius Sehoole, CEO of KPMG in Southern Africa and Africa Chairman acknowledges that there have previously been efforts made in some organisations to address gender inequality, however, the issue is still present.

He says the findings of the 2023 Gender Based Violence (GBV) research by The University of Johannesburg (UJ), in partnership with KPMG South Africa and the Shared Value Africa Initiative (SVAI) are concerning.

The research also touches on how the work environment is structured for both men and women.

“According to the report, women earn only 77 cents for every dollar that men earn for the same work, globally – setting them back tremendously, in comparison to their male counterparts – from an economic growth perspective.”

Sehoole adds that gender equality is a basic human right and a crucial element in reducing poverty and fostering sustainable economic growth.

He believes another way in which gender inequality can be addressed is through multisectoral collaboration, whereby there will be an effective coordination among various stakeholders such as governments, NGOs, civil society, academia, and the private sector, which are necessary to collectively reach a beneficial result.

Start them from a young age to address gender inequality

Beattie believes girls must be nurtured from a young age to believe they can take space which was previously dominated by men.

“In 2024, we must continue to make a deliberate effort to identify talent, mentor, sponsor, and advance women all around us, every day.”

Mara Glennie, founder of TEARS Foundation believes women must always remember that they have a voice and that they are being heard and seen.

She says it is important for women and the youth to navigate the world with access to necessary information and support.

“We are confident that through comprehensive, age-appropriate educational programs, and partnerships with public and private sectors – collectively as a society, we can create a society that empowers, enables and protects women as the economic and community treasures they are,” adds Glennie.

More women unemployed in SA

The recent employment statistics by Stats SA revealed that women continue to shoulder a disproportionate burden of unemployment, underemployment and lower workforce participation compared to men.

The data shows a general increase in labour force participation rates for men and women between the second quarter of 2014 and the second quarter of 2024.

Stats SA says this increase was more substantial for women, increasing to 55.8% in 2024 from 50,9% in 2014 (up by 4,9%), indicating a narrowing of the gender gap in labour force participation.

