Looking for a job? Here are 5 job-hunting tips

A lot of South Africans are on the lookout for jobs and are actively applying, however, many met with one rejection letter after another.

The constant rejection can be frustrating in South Africa’s ultra-competitive job market.

Experts at Job Leads say having the right toolkit and using the right strategies could lower the number of rejection letters received.

The country’s unemployment rate increased by 333,000 people, reaching 8.2 million. Tips which people can implement from experts are:

Network, network, network

It is important for anyone looking for a job to reach out to people in the same industry. A casual conversation can open doors to opportunities.

Jan Hendrik von Ahlen, co-founder and managing director at JobLeads says successful networking is about building genuine relationships. This can start by reaching out to people, asking for advice or sharing something interesting you have learned.

“Be authentic, follow up, and stay in touch. Remember, networking is a two-way street, so offer help when you can. These connections can lead to opportunities when you least expect it.”

Customise your applications

He shares it is important to tailor CVs and cover letters for each job application. This can be done by reading the job description thoroughly and focusing on the skills and experiences that match what the employer is looking for.

“This shows you’re genuinely interested and have done your homework.”

For those who are starting out in the career, or have limited experience, it is important to create a strong CV showcasing transferable skills. This CV should focus on academic achievements, relevant coursework, internships or any volunteer work.

“Even without experience, you can leverage relevant soft skills such as communication and problem-solving abilities to strengthen your CV.”

Build a Professional Online Presence

In today’s world, a lot of employers are always looking for potential online, therefore it is advisable to create a LinkedIn profile. He adds one’s LinkedIn profile should be up-to-date with skills, experiences, and career goals.

Through your online presence, it is important to follow industry trends, join relevant groups, and connect with people in your field. “A strong online presence and personal brand can really help you get noticed by potential employers.”

Keep learning

The needs of all industries keep changing, so it is important to keep your skills up to date. He advises people to use their free time taking online courses, attending workshops, or learning new software programs.

“Showing potential employers that you’re committed to growth can make you a more attractive candidate.”

Stay positive and persistent

With job hunting being tough, von Ahlen says it is important for people to remember that each rejection is a step closer to the right opportunity. Stay positive, keep applying, and do not be afraid to ask for feedback. Your persistence will pay off in the end.

“Don’t forget, your life should always be the number one priority, even during a job search. Remember to recharge your batteries from time to time and practice mindfulness to manage job search stress effectively.”

