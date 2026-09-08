‘Record-breaking’ deal: South African cherries can now enter China – here’s the benefit

The next step is to enter into a similar partnership to export South African blueberries, as proposed by China.

Agriculture minister Wille Aucamp and minister Sun Meijun of the General Administration of Chinese Customs (GACC) have signed a protocol allowing South African cherry producers to export to China.

The partnership signed on Tuesday, 8 September 2026, will grant cherry producers access to the Chinese market for the first time in history.

“This achievement is record-breaking as it is the first time that two market access protocols have been signed with China within a year,” said Aucamp. “We truly appreciate China’s efforts to speed up our market access requests for South African agricultural products.”

South Africa’s benefits

Aucamp said the agreement gives South African agricultural exporters duty-free access to the Chinese market, meaning they can export cherries without paying import tariffs.

“The finalisation and signing of the cherry protocol confirms the commitment made to increase and broaden trade under the Framework Agreement on Economic Partnership for Shared Development, giving South Africa 0% tariff market access to Chinese markets,” said the minister.

He also noted that signing the protocol will bring major economic benefits for South Africa, with China as the world’s largest importer of cherries. China’s total cherry imports are about 586 900 tonnes in 2025, valued at US$3.3 billion (approximately R52.8 billion).

Strengthening biosecurity

Aucamp also met with the minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Mr Zhang Zhu, on Monday, 7 September 2026.

Both Ministers reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to continue to collaborate on mutually beneficial areas such as biosecurity – especially foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and securing more market access opportunities for South African agricultural products.

“There was also an opportunity for minister Aucamp to meet and engage with representatives of the Chinese fruit importers at the South Africa-China Fruit Trade Business Forum, organised by FruitSA.”

Jobs to be created

Aucamp said this partnership to export cherries is expected to stimulate more investment in production, adding about 600 new job opportunities, in line with the government’s priority of inclusive economic growth and job creation.

“There is more to come between South Africa and China now that the negotiations to grant market access for South African blueberries to China are at an advanced stage,” he added.

The next step is to enter into a similar partnership to export South African blueberries, as proposed by China.

“China has submitted a draft protocol for the import of blueberries for South Africa’s consideration, and minister Aucamp has requested Team South Africa to fast-track the coordination of inputs and negotiations, with a view to finalising the protocol before the end of the year.”