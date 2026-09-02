Huawei’s new Watch GT 7 Pro lands with padel tracking

The GT 7 Series follows Huawei's familiar two‑tier strategy.

Huawei’s Watch GT 7 Series, unveiled at the company’s global launch event at the SHOWPALAST in Munich on Wednesday, 2 September 2026, is headed for South Africa – but the update appears more evolutionary than disruptive, especially when measured against recent advances from Apple and Samsung.

The headline addition on the GT 7 Pro is a dedicated padel‑tracking mode, arriving as padel continues its rapid rise across South Africa.

Padel

The feature sits among more than 110 sports profiles and is aimed at players who want deeper insight into match intensity and performance. During play, the watch tracks heart‑rate zones, calorie burn and overall exertion using Huawei’s TruSense monitoring system.

After a session, it calculates training load and recommended recovery time, syncing the data to the Huawei Health app for longer‑term analysis.

Design

Huawei also highlights the GT 7 Pro’s titanium and sapphire‑glass construction, describing it as durable enough for fast court movements and the occasional scrape from a racket.

But the hardware design closely mirrors last year’s GT 6 Pro, and the 1.47‑inch AMOLED display retains the same 3,000‑nit peak brightness rating. The changes are modest rather than generational.

By comparison, Apple’s latest Watch lineup has leaned heavily into expanded health sensors, deeper integration with Apple Intelligence, and more advanced safety features.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series has pushed further into AI‑assisted coaching, improved sleep analytics and tighter ecosystem integration. Against these competitors, Huawei’s GT 7 Series feels conservative: reliable, but not boundary‑shifting.

Battery

Battery life remains Huawei’s strongest differentiator. The company claims up to 21 days on a single charge – far beyond Apple and Samsung’s typical two‑day endurance – though real‑world results vary significantly depending on GPS use and continuous monitoring.

NFC support is included, but payment compatibility in South Africa remains limited compared with Apple Pay and Samsung Wallet.

Other sports

Sport‑specific tracking is where Huawei has made the most noticeable updates. Beyond padel, the GT 7 Pro introduces a Pro Ski mode that records g‑force during turns, maps ski routes and logs performance data – a feature typically found on high‑end multisport watches.

Cycling, golf and running modes have also been refined, though Huawei has not detailed the full extent of the upgrades, making it difficult to assess whether they meaningfully advance performance tracking.

Models

The GT 7 Series follows Huawei’s familiar two‑tier strategy: a premium Pro model with expanded features and a more affordable standard version.

The standard GT 7 mirrors many of the Pro’s internal components but uses stainless steel and plastic materials to reduce cost and omits the Pro’s ECG capability. Both models retain dual size options – 41 mm and 46 mm – with identical resolution and brightness ceilings.

The similarities between the GT 7 and last year’s GT 6 Pro may prompt questions for existing owners. The hardware changes are modest, the software improvements appear incremental, and the overall experience remains largely unchanged.

Huawei’s wearables have built a reputation for long battery life, solid fitness tracking and competitive pricing, but the GT 7 Series does not significantly shift the needle in a market where Apple and Samsung are aggressively expanding AI‑driven features and deeper ecosystem integration.

Pricing

South African pricing has not yet been confirmed. However, South Africans eager to get their hands on the Huawei Watch GT 7 Series can get theirs from the Huawei Online Store as early as 3 September and from all retailers from 7 September 2026.

Other products

Alongside the Watch GT 7 Series, Huawei also introduced several other devices at its Munich “Chase the Wild” campaign event.

The company brought back the Huawei Watch 6 Series to the European market with a refined design and expanded health and AI‑driven sports features.

It also launched the Huawei Watch D3, a next‑generation blood‑pressure monitoring smartwatch with CE‑MDR certification.

Beyond wearables, Huawei unveiled the MatePad Pro 12‑inch flagship tablet aimed at creativity and productivity, the FreeBuds Neo audio series with upgraded noise‑cancelling performance, and the nova 16s smartphone lineup featuring enhanced portrait photography.