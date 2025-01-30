Business

Ina Opperman

Ina Opperman

30 Jan 2025

Reserve Bank cuts repo rate but no promises for rest of 2025

Economists expected that the Reserve Bank would cut the repo rate by 25 basis points at its first meeting of the year.

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi / African News Agency (ANA)

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, but only four of the six members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted for the cut, with two opting to keep the repo rate unchanged.

The committee also spent some time considering the explosive effect of the trade war started by the new US President Donald Trump.

Governor of the Sarb, Lesetya Kganyago, announced the decision of the MPC on Thursday afternoon after the US Federal decided on Wednesday to keep interest rates in the US unchanged at 4.25% to 4.50% for the first time since starting its cutting cycle in September, when the Fed rolled out its first rate cut since March 2020, saying that inflation remains “elevated”.

