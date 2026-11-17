Confirms it is withdrawing tax compliance status from businesses that fail to explain discrepancies in their tax returns

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has launched a compliance crackdown on government suppliers after data cross-referencing uncovered 14 142 nil tax return periods linked to approximately R14.5 billion in National Treasury payments.

In a statement issued on Monday, the revenue authority confirmed it is tightening enforcement against suppliers registered on the central supplier database (CSD) where third-party payment records indicate potential tax non-compliance.

Sars stressed that receiving state payments does not automatically invalidate a nil Vat declaration.

However, the discrepancies provide grounds for further engagement with taxpayers to establish whether their returns accurately reflect their economic activity.

Commenting on the enforcement drive, Sars Commissioner Johnstone Makhubu said: “Sars will continue to provide clarity and certainty to taxpayers and make compliance simple and easy for them to meet their obligations. However, we will act decisively against wilful non-compliance.”

Revoking tax compliance status

Before escalating enforcement, Sars issued targeted notices giving affected suppliers an opportunity to explain the discrepancies or regularise their tax affairs.

Taxpayers were advised to submit requests for correction, provide supporting documentation or apply through the Voluntary Disclosure Programme.

Where suppliers failed to respond or adequately explain the discrepancies, Sars began withdrawing their tax compliance status (TCS) in terms of Section 256(6) of the Tax Administration Act, 2011.

The revenue service said withdrawing TCS access prevents businesses from presenting themselves as tax compliant when third-party information materially calls their compliance status into question.

Debt recovery intervention

In addition to withdrawing tax compliance status, Sars is stepping up efforts to recover outstanding tax debts from government suppliers.

The revenue service confirmed that it would use its legislative powers to engage directly with relevant government departments to recover amounts owed by state contractors.

Reaffirming the agency’s position on suppliers that fail to meet their tax obligations, Makhubu said: “Compliant taxpayers are doing their part, and Sars is duty-bound to act firmly against those who receive government payments but ignore their tax obligations.”

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.