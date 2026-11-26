But lengthy audits, missing progress reports and rising understatement penalties remain concerns.

PwC’s Taxing Times Survey shows a “genuine willingness” on the side of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to engage with taxpayers on their audit findings rather than simply sticking to its guns.

This year, 77% of the more than 170 respondents said Sars was willing to fully reconsider or partially change its assessments following submissions from taxpayers on their letter of audit findings.

This is in stark contrast to 2018 when Sars stood its ground in 78% of the cases and was only willing to partially change its position 22% of the time.

“This 55-percentage-point swing represents one of the most striking transformations across the survey’s nine-year history, suggesting a genuine willingness to engage rather than simply enforce,” says Elle-Sarah Rossato, PwC’s director in its tax controversy and dispute resolution practice.

The survey shows that in 2018, Sars was only willing to fully reconsider its position following submissions from taxpayers in 14% of the cases.

This year it fully reconsidered its position in 36%. During the Covid-19 pandemic it was willing to fully reconsider its position in 53% of the cases.

Audit timelines

However, Rossato says a “sobering chapter” of their survey relates to the time it takes to finalise an audit.

While 31% of the audits were wrapped up within one to three months, the proportion dragging beyond one year reached 23%, up from 17% in 2025.

This reversal interrupts an improving trend from the 2022 peak of 28% and suggests that complex audits continue to stretch Sars’s resources thin.

“The Service Charter’s commitment to conclude nine out of 10 audits within 90 business days remains an aspiration rather than a reality,” says Rossato.

Audit progress reports

Another issue of concern is the lack of adherence to the Tax Administration Act with regards to issuing progress reports during an audit.

The act requires Sars to keep taxpayers informed every 90 days during an audit.

“The reality is less reassuring,” according to Rossato.

This year, only 10% of respondents confirmed that Sars “always” provided progress reports, a figure that has stubbornly refused to budge since 2023.

Even more troubling is that 54% reported they “never” received progress reports, a sharp deterioration from 30% in 2025 and 29% in 2024. Read more Court blow for Muvhango creator Duma ka Ndlovu after bid to stop tax fraud case rejected

“For taxpayers caught in protracted audits, this silence can feel like navigating without a compass. Where progress reports were received, just 46% found them meaningful compared to 51% in 2025.”

Compliance

Another pain point is the increased focus on understatement penalties.

According to Rossato, these penalties remain a “lightning rod for taxpayer frustration”.

In 2026, 41% of respondents reported that Sars had raised an understatement penalty against them, up markedly from 30% in 2025 and 37% in 2024.

“This uptick signals a more assertive enforcement posture, consistent with Sars’s strategic objective to make non-compliance hard and costly.”

Not all bad news

Verification timelines have improved over time. In 2026, 59% were completed within one to three months, up from 57% last year and 32% in 2021. Only 8% of the verifications exceeded 12 months.

Rossato points out that the survey’s one-to-three-month response band is not directly comparable with the Sars Service Charter commitment to finalise eight out of 10 verifications within 21 business days.

For Vat-registered businesses, the speed of refund processing can make or break a month-end. The 2026 results bring welcome news.

More than half the respondents reported that verifications were completed within 21 days, the highest proportion since 2020 and up from 42% in the previous two years.

At the other end of the spectrum, the proportion experiencing verifications exceeding 12 months has dropped to zero, a remarkable improvement from 8% in 2025, the survey found.

PwC also asked respondents whether their Vat refunds were paid within 21 business days. This year 79% agreed while 37% strongly agreed and 42% somewhat agreed. Last year 75% agreed, and in 2024 62% agreed.

“This improvement is encouraging and aligns with the Sars Service Charter commitment to process nine out of 10 refunds above R100 within three business days.”

The survey covers 17 industry categories with financial services the largest industry group at 18% and agriculture at 10%. Energy, utilities and mining, and industrial manufacturing each account for 9%.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.