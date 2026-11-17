The sale forms part of efforts to recover approximately R125.9 million that Mkhize and her associated companies allegedly owe Sars in unpaid taxes.

Luxury items previously owned by businesswoman and reality TV personality Shauwn “MamKhize” Mkhize are up for auction in Pretoria as the South African Revenue Service (Sars) seeks to recover millions in unpaid taxes.

The auction is being conducted by Bidders Choice in Mooikloof, Pretoria. A viewing of the items was held on Monday, 16 November.

It features 418 lots, with the first batch set to close on Tuesday, 17 November, and the second on Wednesday, 18 November.

The collection includes designer handbags, shoes, watches, jewellery, sunglasses, clothing and electronic accessories.

Some of the brands featured include Hermès, Prada, Fendi, Louis Vuitton and Cartier.

Mamkhize's luxurious shoes, bags, belts being sold on auction in Pretoria to recover the money she owes to SARS pic.twitter.com/x02O6fplpz November 17, 2026

The sale forms part of efforts to recover approximately R125.9 million that Mkhize and her associated companies allegedly owe Sars in unpaid taxes.

Previous auctions to recover Sars debt

The latest sale follows an earlier auction held on Friday, 13 November, which featured more than 1,000 lots of movable property.

According to Sowetan, Bidders Choice managing director Pieter Geldenhuys said items without authentication certificates were separated from the earlier collection and included in the latest auction.

Sars has reportedly recovered approximately R6 million through previous asset sales involving Mkhize’s luxury vehicles, handbags and other belongings.

MamKhize loses bid to block sale of R35m Sandown compound

In October, Mkhize lost her bid to block the sale of five Sandown properties in Johannesburg, valued at approximately R35 million, after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court ruled in favour of Sars.

Mkhize had challenged Sars’ application to sell the properties, but Judge Jacqueline Henriques dismissed her bid on 26 October 2026, allowing the sale to proceed.

The court considered the costs involved in maintaining the properties, including municipal charges, security and insurance.

Four of the properties had accumulated municipal charges of approximately R1.79 million. Security for the compound cost about R188 000 a month, while insurance premiums amounted to almost R98 000 every six months.

The court ordered that proceeds from the property sale be held in an interest-bearing trust account. Sars was given one month to approach the court for permission to use the funds towards settling the outstanding tax liabilities.