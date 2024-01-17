SA’s most expensive schools: Here’s how much you can expect to pay

Hilton College, St. Andrew's College and Michael House are among the country's most expensive schools.

Kingswood College in Makhanda, Eastern Cape is among the country’s most expensive schools. Image: kingswoodcollege.com

Would you rather buy a new car or pay for your child’s school fees?

Well, sending your child to one of South Africa’s most expensive schools could cost you more than R300,000 per year – the price of a brand new car.

Undoubtedly, a good education is the best gift you can give your child, but exactly how much are you willing to splurge on the priceless gesture?

While you ponder on the life-defining parenting decision, here’s an idea of how much you can expect to spend at five of the most expensive schools in South Africa.

Hilton College – R397,660

Hilton College is located between Howard and Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: hiltoncollege.com

Hilton College is South Africa’s most expensive school. Fees at the all-boys institution will cost you R397,660 in 2024.

Entry is strictly by application and newbies are required to pay a non-refundable R99,415 entrance fee, which is a term’s worth of fees.

The fees cover tuition, meals and core curriculum based activities. You’ll most likely have to spend even more on additional expenses, which could bring the total to just above 400k.

St Andrew’s College – R368,879

St. Andrew’s College Chapel in Makhanda, Eastern Cape. Image: sacschool.com

Makhanda is home to three of the country’s most expensive schools. The first being St Andrew’s College, which comes in second place on the national list.

Located just up the road from Rhodes University, the Anglican boarding school costs up to R368,879 in 2024.

Additional fees for boarding scholars can go as high as R37,065 on average.

Michael House – R347,680

Michael House campus in Balgowan, KwaZulu-Natal. Image: michaelhouse.org

Michael House is a full boarding school with a sprawling campus in Balgowan, KwaZulu-Natal.

Sending your child to the country’s third most expensive school will cost you R347,680 for accommodation, tuition and meals.

First-time applicants have to pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of R75,000 to secure their space.

Diocesan School for Girls – R323,040

The Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) is located in Makhanda, Eastern Cape. Image: dsg.co.za

The Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) was founded in 1874, making it one of South Africa’s oldest independent schools. Your child’s schooling at DSG can cost up to R323,040, depending on their grade.

New boarding scholars in Grades 4 and 5 are charged a non-refundable entrance fee of R48,020. The upfront fee for those in Grades 6 to 12 is R72,350 in 2024.

Bear in mind, that you’ll also have to pay a term’s worth of fees as deposit before the academic year kicks off.

Kingswood College – R318,210

Entrance to Kingswood College in Makhanda, Eastern Cape. Image: kingswoodcollege.com

If you’re planning to enrol your child at Kingswood College, be prepared to spend up to R318,210 in annual fees.

The school located in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, also charges an enrolment fee of R22,200 for boarders, and R12,400 for day scholars.

Just have a little extra cash to spare for additional expenses throughout the school year.

