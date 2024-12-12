Matric class of 2024: Navigating the anxiety of awaiting for the results

For many students, the waiting period is fraught with anxiety about potential failure, prospects, and the weight of family and societal expectations.

The Class of 2024 is eagerly awaiting their Matric results. Picture: Boksburg Advertiser

The outcome of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations for the class of 2024 will be announced on 13 January by Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube, with matric results to be released on 14 January.

Waiting for matric results can be an incredibly nerve-wracking experience. As the days go by, it’s natural to feel anxious about the future and uncertain about what’s to come.

Emotional rollercoaster of waiting for matric results

The period between completing final exams and receiving results is notoriously challenging for students and their families.

Education analyst Dr Corrin Varady highlights the psychological toll of this waiting period, noting that research shows students often experience more stress during this anticipatory phase than after learning their actual results.

“Most importantly, remember that matric is not the end — it is just the beginning,” Varady emphasised. “If things do not go as hoped, there are plenty of other avenues to success.”

ALSO READ: Without much incident? Issues that plagued this year’s matric exams

Strategies for managing uncertainty

For many students, the waiting period is fraught with anxiety about potential failure, future prospects, and the weight of family and societal expectations.

Varady suggests that students adopt a strategic approach to their academic preparation as well as their mental well-being.

“For those still figuring out their future, aiming for marks that keep a range of options open is the best approach, allowing them flexibility if they change their minds or discover new interests,” he explained.

Maintaining perspective and self-care

Experts recommend several strategies to help manage the stress of waiting for matric results.

Prioritising self-care is crucial, which includes engaging in activities that bring joy and relaxation, such as reading, listening to music, or spending time with loved ones.

Physical exercise can also play a significant role in alleviating anxiety, as it helps release endorphins and provides a positive outlet for stress.

Beyond the matric results

It’s essential for matriculants to understand that their results do not define their worth or potential.

There are numerous paths to success, including further education, vocational training, or direct entry into the workforce.

Staying productive during this waiting period can be beneficial — whether through part-time work, volunteering, or exploring personal interests and hobbies.

ALSO READ: One week left of matric exams – here’s 5 things you can do once you have matriculated

Building a support network

Seeking support is crucial during this challenging time.

Students are encouraged to openly discuss their fears and expectations with friends, family, or trusted teachers.

Sharing emotions can provide relief and perspective, reminding students that they are not alone in this experience.

“Matric can be challenging,” Varady concludes, “but with the right preparation, perspective, and support, students can succeed in their final year of school and be ready for what’s next.”

As the class of 2024 prepares to receive their results, the key message remains one of hope and resilience.

Regardless of the outcome, this moment is but one step in a much longer journey of personal and professional growth.

NOW READ: Class of 2024: AfriForum demands matric results – in print and online