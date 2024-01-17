Education

Home » News » South Africa » Education

Avatar photo

By Devina Haripersad

Senior Business/Finance journalist

3 minute read

17 Jan 2024

01:10 pm

Back to School: Education department draws pupils’ and teachers’ attention to School Homophobic Charter

School Charter aims to foster inclusivity and respect for all sexual and gender identities.

anti homphobic charter

Image: iStock

The Department of Basic Education has kicked off the 2024 academic year with the continuation of a  campaign to stop bullying – specifically homophobic bullying – on school grounds throughout the country.

According to the Department, homophobic bullying is not something that teachers should have to accept this year, and they will be encouraged to put a stop to it.

ALSO READ: DA member leaves party after homophobic slurs against Pappas

“Bullying is not a normal part of growing up,” the department posted on its X account.

School charter against homophobic bullying

As part of its anti-homophobic bullying campaign, the department has introduced the School Charter against Homophobic Bullying.

 This charter encapsulates a set of principles and guidelines designed to promote understanding, acceptance, and respect for diversity within educational institutions.

The Charter highlights the importance of promoting the self-esteem of all pupils, emphasising the need for a positive self-image across various aspects of school life.

It seeks to create an atmosphere where students are encouraged to embrace and value different cultures and lifestyles, conveying the powerful message that being different is not only accepted but celebrated.

The Charter is to be adopted by both teachers and pupils.

ALSO READ: ‘This Body Works For Me’ sparks outrage after homophobic remarks

Not enough research

According to a study titled “Understanding and addressing homophobia in schools: a view from teachers” by Deevia Bhana, right now, there isn’t enough research on how teachers perceive and deal with homophobia in education in the South African landscape.

But Bhana writes that the repudiation of homosexuality and constitution of heterosexuality as the norm during lessons, through jokes and outright discrimination by teachers, requires attention.

Meanwhile, the Department has reiterated that addressing homophobic bullying is most effective when embedded within a school environment that fosters a welcoming culture and climate.

The Department said a comprehensive approach was necessary, urging the implementation of programmes that span the entire school community.

Read more on these topics

Department of Basic Education (DBE) homophobia school

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe