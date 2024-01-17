Back to School: Education department draws pupils’ and teachers’ attention to School Homophobic Charter

School Charter aims to foster inclusivity and respect for all sexual and gender identities.

The Department of Basic Education has kicked off the 2024 academic year with the continuation of a campaign to stop bullying – specifically homophobic bullying – on school grounds throughout the country.

According to the Department, homophobic bullying is not something that teachers should have to accept this year, and they will be encouraged to put a stop to it.

“Bullying is not a normal part of growing up,” the department posted on its X account.

School charter against homophobic bullying

As part of its anti-homophobic bullying campaign, the department has introduced the School Charter against Homophobic Bullying.

This charter encapsulates a set of principles and guidelines designed to promote understanding, acceptance, and respect for diversity within educational institutions.

The Charter highlights the importance of promoting the self-esteem of all pupils, emphasising the need for a positive self-image across various aspects of school life.

It seeks to create an atmosphere where students are encouraged to embrace and value different cultures and lifestyles, conveying the powerful message that being different is not only accepted but celebrated.

The Charter is to be adopted by both teachers and pupils.

Not enough research

According to a study titled “Understanding and addressing homophobia in schools: a view from teachers” by Deevia Bhana, right now, there isn’t enough research on how teachers perceive and deal with homophobia in education in the South African landscape.

But Bhana writes that the repudiation of homosexuality and constitution of heterosexuality as the norm during lessons, through jokes and outright discrimination by teachers, requires attention.

Meanwhile, the Department has reiterated that addressing homophobic bullying is most effective when embedded within a school environment that fosters a welcoming culture and climate.

The Department said a comprehensive approach was necessary, urging the implementation of programmes that span the entire school community.