Scania Southern Africa launches results-driven campaign to reaffirm market leadership and highlight impact of choosing price over performance

This campaign is about putting facts on the table.

Scania Southern Africa has launched a new marketing campaign designed to challenge common assumptions about what affordability truly means.

The campaign tackles a growing market perception that lower upfront prices automatically translate into better value. It answers this misconception with transparent data, operational insight, and a clear focus on long-term business sustainability.

Picture: Supplied

Central to the campaign is a simple message: The truck with the smallest upfront cost on the day of purchase is rarely the most cost-effective one to operate.

Fuel efficiency, reliability, uptime and lifecycle value determine whether a fleet grows or loses ground over time. Scania positions this campaign as a reminder that long-term thinking remains the most powerful competitive strategy in transport.

Picture: Supplied

The campaign uses verified operating data to illustrate these points. Independent comparisons show the Scania Super achieving 10% fuel efficiency advantage in Scania’s favour, a margin that becomes financially significant across real-world distance profiles.

Operators in the freight and transport industry routinely cover more than 10 000 kilometres each month. At that scale, fuel becomes one of the most significant cost drivers in any operation.

Even a marginal shift in consumption, whether positive or negative, can compound into a substantial financial impact over the course of a year, often amounting to thousands of rand. This is why a disciplined focus on fuel efficiency is not simply a technical consideration; it is a core business advantage.

“This campaign is about putting facts on the table,” says Mark Erasmus, sales and marketing director at Scania South Africa. “Affordability must be measured over time, through output, uptime and operating economy. Scania continues to demonstrate that disciplined engineering and long-term value create real business advantage for our customers.”

The campaign reinforces Scania’s premium heritage in Southern Africa, while strengthening customer trust through consistent, fact-based storytelling. It is also designed to support sales teams and dealer networks by providing clear, data-backed talking points that help customers make informed decisions grounded in the total operating economy.

“This is not just a marketing exercise, it is a commitment to helping operators build resilient and profitable businesses,” adds Erasmus. “When customers understand the true cost of ownership, the path to sustainable growth becomes clearer. Scania is here to walk that road with them.”

The campaign will be rolled out through digital platforms, targeted customer communications, dealer activations and field engagement touchpoints across the region.