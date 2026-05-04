Reminder: Springboks fixtures for 2026

Rassie Erasmus' team will be in action for the first time this year towards the end of June.

The Springboks are now under 50 days away from their opening match of the 2026 season – a clash against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on 20 June.

The Bok bosses, under the leadership of Rassie Erasmus, have hosted a number of alignment camps already this year and will shortly name their first squad of the season.

SA Rugby will also announce an SA A team that will face Zimbabwe in the curtain-raiser before the Boks’ match against the Barbarians.

Following the match against the invitational side, the Boks will go into the first edition of the Nations Championship where they will face England, Scotland and Wales. The competition, which includes all the top tier teams in the northern and southern hemispheres, will continue in November in Europe.

The Boks will then face Italy, France and Ireland.

But before then, Erasmus’ side will complete their home fixtures for the 2026 season with the three Tests against the All Blacks at Ellis Park, Loftus Versfeld and FNB Stadium, with the fourth match taking place in Baltimore in the USA, as part of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tour.

Here is a reminder of the Boks’ home fixtures in 2026 and where they’ll be playing away this season.

Springbok fixtures 2026:

International:

Saturday 20 June: Springboks v Barbarians (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha)

Nations Championship:

Saturday 4 July: Springboks v England (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

Saturday 11 July: Springboks v Scotland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday 18 July: Springboks v Wales (Kings Park, Durban)

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry:

Saturday 22 August: Springboks v All Blacks (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

Saturday 29 August: Springboks v All Blacks (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

Saturday 5 September: Springboks v All Blacks (FNB Stadium, Johannesburg)

Saturday 12 September: Springboks v All Blacks (M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, USA)

One-off Test:

Sunday 27 September: Wallabies v Springboks (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Nations Championship:

Saturday 7 November: Italy v Springboks (Venue TBC)

Friday 13 November: France v Springboks (Stade de France, Paris)

Saturday 21 November: Ireland v Springboks (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

Friday 27 to Sunday 29 November: Finals Weekend (Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London)