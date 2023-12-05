Shocking gross domestic product decrease in third quarter

Economists expected it to contract by only 0,1%.

There was a shocking decrease in the country’s gross domestic product in the third quarter, with eight of the 10 manufacturing divisions reporting negative growth rates, showing that the South African economy was not growing.

According to Statistics SA, South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023. The agriculture, forestry and fishing industry decreased by 9.6%, contributing -0.3 of a percentage point to the negative GDP growth, primarily due to decreased economic activities reported for field crops, animal products and horticulture products.

The manufacturing industry decreased by 1.3%, contributing -0.1 of a percentage point. The food, beverages and tobacco division made the largest contribution to the decrease, while the petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products division and the basic iron and steel, nonferrous metal products, metal products and machinery division also made significant contributions to the contraction in this industry.

The construction industry decreased by 2.8%, contributing -0.1 of a percentage point, with decreases reported for residential buildings, non-residential buildings and construction works.

The mining and quarrying industry decreased by 1.1%, with decreased economic activities reported for platinum group metals (PGMs), gold, other metallic minerals and manganese ore.

The trade, catering and accommodation industry decreased by 0.2%, with decreased economic activities reported for wholesale trade, motor trade and food and beverages.