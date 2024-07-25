Ramaphosa appoints Mandisa Maya as SA’s new Chief Justice

The JSC in May resolved to support Ramaphosa’s selection of Maya as South Africa’s next Chief Justice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed current Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya as Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa with effect from 1 September 2024.

The presidency made the announcement on Thursday.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in May resolved to support Ramaphosa’s selection of Maya as South Africa’s next Chief Justice.

Chief Justice

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa welcomed the JSC’s recommendation.

“President Ramaphosa appreciates the confidence expressed by the Judicial Service Commission and leaders of political parties in the suitability of the incoming Chief Justice, who can draw inspiration and support from the confidence expressed in her.”

The appointment follows Ramaphosa’s consultation, in accordance with the Constitutional prescripts, with JSC and the leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly (NA).

In a letter addressed to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in February, Ramaphosa informed the JSC of his intention to Maya as the Chief Justice upon the expiry of the term of office of Zondo on 31 August.

