Shoprite struggles to keep local Sixty60 drivers amid reports of low salaries

Out of the 9 000 Sixty60 drivers in the country, 30% are South African.

The number of South African and foreign drivers hired by Checkers Sixty60 has come under scrutiny, with foreigners outnumbering locals. However, Shoprite Group claims it is difficult to get and keep local drivers due to lack of a motorcycle culture in the country.

In a country where unemployment is so high, you’d assume most South Africans would jump at the opportunity to have a job. Multiple media reports have alleged that the reason why the group is unable to retain local Sixty60 drivers is because of the salary it offers them.

According to the group, Sixty60 is contracted to Pingo, a subsidiary of the Shoprite Group. It says 30% of its almost 9 000 Sixty60 drivers are South African. It adds that this is an increase from 2024 (23%).

How much Checkers Sixty60 drivers earn?

It is alleged the group offers the drivers an average of R7 600 per month before deductions. From that amount, the drivers must pay for petrol, bike maintenance, and rental, which can bring their income downto as low as R2 800.

Shoprite told The Citizen that the amount is incorrect and drivers do not have to pay for their own fuel.

“The value quoted is inaccurate. It is also important to clarify that drivers do not subsidise their own fuel. A fuel surcharge is paid per delivery, according to specific kilometre bands, and it is adjusted monthly in line with the fuel price.”

Checkers Sixty60 drivers keep the tips

The group, however, would not reveal how much its drivers earn.

“In line with our commitment to respecting the privacy of owner-operators, particularly for safety and security reasons, we do not publicly share details of individual contractual agreements or earnings.”

It added that drivers can keep 100% of the tips received from customers.

However, the Companies Amendment Act, signed into law in July 2024, requires public and state-owned companies to disclose the earnings of their top and lowest employees.

Shoprite is a Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listed company, therefore, if the Sixty60 drivers are among the lowest earning in the group, the amount shouldn’t be a secret. Unless they fall above the 5% of the lowest earning in the group.

16 009 jobs created

The group said the Sixty60 ecosystem has to date created 16 009 jobs (including the 9 000 drivers), of which 61% are held by locals.

“Pingo has negotiated comprehensive cover for all independent contractors at very favourable rates: In addition to vehicle insurance offered through OUTsurance, every driver has Group Personal Accident (GPA) insurance with Discovery which includes private in-hospital treatment for trauma, private ambulance and emergency stabilisation services, temporary disability benefits and funeral cover,” said the group.

The group added that the Sixty60’s model is designed to avoid unsafe driving practices. “All drivers undergo comprehensive onboarding and training covering a wide spectrum of aspects including safety protocols and accident procedures, defensive as well as anti-hijacking driving techniques.”

Shoprite minimum pay

Previously, Shareholder activism group, Just Share criticised Shoprite for its internal minimum wage.

A report titled “JSE Top 40 Vertical Wage Gap Disclosure Practices” has brought to light that Shoprite paid some of the lowest wages among publicly listed companies.

The report examined the top 40 companies on the JSE and assessed whether they disclosed their vertical pay gap and internal minimum wage. Out of all of these, only 15 companies disclosed their internal minimum wage, with Shoprite’s being the lowest.

It was revealed Shoprite’s internal minimum wage is R71 674 a year, approximately R5 972 a month before deductions. This is just above the 2024 national minimum wage threshold of R5 378 per month.

When asked to confirm this at the time, Shoprite told The Citizen it remains committed to transparent reporting; however, it could not provide any further comment on its minimum wage.

