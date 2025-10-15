Shoprite’s CEO gets R1.6m per month, while employees get an average of R14k  

The CEO received benefits such as car allowances and employees received discounts on Shoprite retail products.

The pay gap between ordinary employees and executives at most companies is mind-blowing, and this is no different at South Africa’s largest grocery retailer, Shoprite.

Shoprite released its 2025 Suite of Annual Reports on Monday, which includes the remuneration report for the period.

The report revealed that Shoprite Holdings’ CEO, Pieter Engelbrecht, received a 6% salary increase, while general staff received an increase of 8%, and management received 5.5%. While the CEO receives benefits such as car allowances, employees are given discounts on Shoprite retail products.

ALSO READ: R80 million payday: Woolworths CEO forfeits bonus due to group’s weak performance

CEO walks away with R1.6m per month

Engelbrecht was appointed CEO of Shoprite Holdings in 2017, and under his leadership, the group has been significantly growing. For the financial year 2025, he received a pay package of R87 million; however, a portion of this money will only be paid out at a later stage.

Out of the R87 million, his fixed salary was R20.9 million, of which R20 million directly went into his bank account as his annual salary, approximately more than R1.6 million per month. R500 000 went to his pension fund and medical aid.

R452 000, which is a decrease from R919 000 (previous year) went to his car allowance/company car, subsistence allowances, employee discounts.

CEO’s performance bonuses

The report further revealed that Engelbrecht received more than R18 million for the achievement of the one-year target set for the financial year 2025.

He received an additional R30 million for the achievement of the three-year target set in the financial year 2022 for the performance period from then to the financial year 2025. He was also awarded dividends amounting to more than R1.8 million.

The report said the remuneration of R87 million also includes R15 million that the CEO will get in September 2027. This year’s remuneration is a R4 million increase from the R83.2 million he received last year.

ALSO READ: Shoprite’s eating everyone’s groceries: R250 billion sales and more than 200 stores

Benefits for employees

The remuneration report does not detail the exact amount employees earn, apart from the increase they received. However, the retailer said it is committed to giving employees benefits.

“The group is committed to increasing the overall employee value proposition with benefit offerings to meet employee needs,” read the report. In addition to staff increase, Shoprite gave permanent employees a minimum of 10% discount on all Shoprite retail products across the ecosystem.

“This 10.0% can be utilised to assist with buying groceries, furniture, medication, clothing, pet, baby or outdoor products. The group also launched an exclusive employee discount programme in 2025, allowing employees to enjoy discounts from external partners participating in the programme.”

Average salaries for employees

According to Indeed.com, global job site where people can search jobs, research companies, and apply for positions, Shoprite pays employees an average of R14 000 per month.

The site detailed that Shoprite’s packer gets paid R14 266 per month, warehouse worker R14 272, and Cleaner R14 258. The Citizen has reached out to the retailer to confirm these figures.

In its remuneration report, the retailer said their general assistants, who are in an entry role, get paid 12.6% above the national regulated minimum.

“The National Minimum Wage for general assistants was lifted to R28.79 per hour. All general staff in employment on 1 May 2025 received an annual increase resulting in the average rate for general assistants within the group of R32.43 per hour, which is 12.6% above the national prescribed minimum wage.”

NOW READ: Nearly R6 000 a month: Shoprite’s minimum wage sinks to the lowest in retail