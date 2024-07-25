Cartoon of the day

According OCSA, absenteeism costs the South African economy around R12 to R16 billion per year.

Sick days are costing the economy an estimated R19 billion every year, which is equal to about 15% of employees being absent on any given day.

South Africa’s economy is already struggling and this places an extra road block in the way to growing the country’s gross domestic product.

According to Occupational Care South Africa (OCSA), absenteeism costs the South African economy around R12 to R16 billion per year, but the Human Capital Review estimates it is even higher, at R19.144 billion.

With this equating to the absence of 15% of employees in a day, it is clear that productivity is affected and that is why dr Themba Hadebe, clinical executive at Bonitas Medical Fund, says that employee health and productivity go hand-in-hand.

