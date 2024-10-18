Six ways to deal with workplace bullies

Bullying in the workplace is something many employees are faced with, but rarely openly talk about.

The form of abuse is usually done by seniors to juniors, and sometimes it is between same-level colleagues.

Bullying in the workplace differs from bullying in school, as this usually takes place in managers consistently withholding information critical for performance or a colleague who spreads harmful rumours about a certain individual to discredit their credibility.

Anja van Beek, talent strategist and leadership consultant says bullying in a workplace doesn’t only have an impact on an individual’s well-being, but also on their performance, which will result in costing the workplace money.

What exactly does corporate bullying look like?

She defines corporate bullying as “repeated, and unreasonable behaviour directed towards a worker or a group of workers that creates a risk to health and safety.”

This can take place in acts or verbal comments that could psychologically or mentally hurt or isolate a person in the workplace.

Corporate bullying is not about aggressive behaviour, it’s about power dynamics. She believes bullying in South Africa is often not reported due to fear of retaliation or not being believed.

Workplace bullying manifests in various ways

The below examples by Van Beek highlight different forms of workplace bullying that can occur, but are usually overlooked, leaving lasting scars on those affected.

The micro-manager: James, a software developer, finds his manager scrutinising every tiny detail of his work, making him redo tasks unnecessarily and frequently criticising him in front of others. The constant micromanagement has caused him immense stress, and his work quality has begun to suffer as a result.

The rumour manager: Thabo, a marketing specialist, hears through the grapevine that a colleague is spreading rumours about him not meeting deadlines, despite no evidence to support these claims. These rumours start to affect his relationships with others in the team and his reputation within the company.

The hindrance manager: A scenario not uncommon in workplaces involves supervisors deliberately changing work arrangements, such as rosters and leave schedules, to inconvenience a particular employee.

The isolator: Sindiso, is systematically excluded from social and professional networks within the company. His colleagues frequently go out for team lunches, discuss projects without him, and he’s left off email threads on important communications. This exclusion not only affects his social standing but also leaves him out of the loop on critical developments, making his job increasingly difficult.

“These behaviours are not always easy to pinpoint, but they leave lasting scars. Victims often experience anxiety, depression, and a decline in job performance, leading to higher absenteeism and even resignation.”

Why hasn’t bullying stopped

Van Beek says the main reason why bullying has not stopped can be attributed to it being difficult to prove.

She says it is difficult to prove because it happens behind closed doors or in a subtle manner that leaves little to no evidence.

“Additionally, the lines between firm management and bullying can be blurred, leaving employees confused about whether their experience qualifies as bullying.”

When it comes to the country’s legal framework, she says it is still evolving, so legally there is only so little that can be done.

“While the Code of Good Practice on the Prevention and Elimination of Harassment in the Workplace provides some guidelines, there is still a lack of clear legal philosophy on corporate bullying. This leaves many employees without a clear path to seek justice, especially when the bullying is more subtle.”

What Can Be Done?

So, how can companies create a safer, more respectful work environment? Here are strategies by van Beek:

Clear lines of communication: Encourage team members to speak up about their experiences without fear of retaliation. “Implement anonymous reporting channels and ensure that every complaint is taken seriously and get back to the team member with steps of action.” Set clear policies: Develop and enforce policies that define bullying and outline the consequences of such behaviour. “Ensure that these policies are well-communicated and regularly revisited.” Training and education: Regular training sessions can help employees recognise the signs of bullying and understand how to address it. “These sessions should be mandatory for both management and team members.” Support systems: Provide access to counselling services and mental health resources for those affected by bullying. “Having an in-house HR representative dedicated to handling bullying complaints can also be beneficial.” Keep records: If you’re a team member experiencing bullying, it is best to keep records of evidence of this behaviour to escalate this effectively. “Be factual and specific in what was observed, including the words that were said and specific actions.” Lead by Example: Leadership must set the tone by modelling respectful behaviour and taking immediate action when bullying is reported.

