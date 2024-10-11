How to put the joy back into your job

'There are ways to achieve greater job satisfaction that don’t involve resigning.'

South Africa’s working class spends most of their waking hours at work.

For some, these eight hours are nothing but pain because they do not enjoy the work they do, their colleagues or the workplace. However, they cannot resign because they need the income to survive.

Michael Gullan, CEO at G&G Advocacy says there are ways people can put joy back into their jobs.

“There are ways to achieve greater job satisfaction that don’t involve resigning.”

He adds the need for a little reflection, self-evaluation, and a few small changes that can help employees show up happy engaged and ready to succeed at work.

What do you dislike about your job?

Gullan says the first step is to take time to identify the things one doesn’t enjoy about the work. Is it your colleagues, a toxic company culture, are you in over your head, or is the role simply uninspiring and boring?

“Once you understand the exact causes of your discontent, as opposed to believing that everything about your job sucks, you’ll be in a better position to take specific corrective action.”

If it is your colleagues who are negative or the culture is toxic, he advises people to take back their power by upskilling their people skills and resilience.

“Remember, we learn more about ourselves from difficult situations than easy ones,” said Gullan. “That unreasonable boss or customer can be your greatest teacher.”

ALSO READ: How to keep employees happy for good business performance

Which tasks excite and energise you?

He says it is rare for employees to feel fulfilled by every aspect of their job, therefore it is important to identify tasks that are exciting and energising.

“While going about your day, take stock of the tasks that fill you up. Talk to your colleagues and team leaders to figure out how you can do more of the uplifting tasks.”

Every job, no matter the industry or level of seniority, has a mix of stimulating and tedious aspects to it, so it’s up to you to proactively put your hand up for more of what makes you happy and put your head down and get through the uninspiring tasks.

What are your strengths?

It is important to know what unique skills and strengths you bring to the table at every single job. Over time, Gullan advises employees to utilise their strengths more proactively.

“Your manager might initially be hesitant to restructure your responsibilities. In time, they’ll notice your improved performance, positivity, and engagement and may be open to assigning you more opportunities to shine.”

ALSO READ: How to work with difficult managers

What can you improve?

He emphasises the need for every employee to continuously look for ways to learn more, enhance their skills and grow as people.

“Take an objective look at your weaknesses. Nobody is perfect, and everybody has room to learn and grow.”

Once you have identified your growing opportunities, you can plan to upskill or reskill yourself accordingly. He adds that when people learn new information and skills, they automatically become motivated and engaged.

“Employees who adopt a growth mindset are committed to enhancing their skills and performance. This should be an ongoing, proactive pursuit by the employee.”

Which colleagues bring you down?

“Supporting colleagues going through a tough time at work may seem like the right thing to do, but don’t allow their negativity to affect you,” advises Gullan.

Identify which colleagues are always thinking negatively, and get out of their way so that can overcome whatever work challenges they are faced with.

Gravitate to positive and uplifting relationships and observe those colleagues who inspire you to be a better version of yourself.

ALSO READ: Tips on how to manage workplace conflict

Will the grass be greener?

Before considering a job move, be sure similar problems won’t follow you. Gullan says it is important to ensure one is not running away from challenges they could have faced and overcome.

“Sometimes difficult work challenges are bridges to the life and career employees aspire to.”

He suggests breaking challenges down into small, achievable steps and taking time to acknowledge each accomplishment. Nobody can change everything immediately, but you can make small improvements that, over time, add up to significant achievements.

Do it now. Do it scared. Do it anyway.

Do it now – Don’t avoid difficult or boring actions hoping they’ll resolve themselves, go away, or until the pressure becomes too much. “Get the complex and tedious tasks over and done with. If you can get it done in two minutes, do it now.”

Do it scared – Don’t let fear get in the way of achieving your goals. “Courage is taking action despite being afraid. When you prioritise action over fear, there’s nothing you can’t achieve.”

Do it anyway – No time will get in the way of your success. When you ‘do it anyway,’ you’ll break through boundaries you never imagined possible. “Remember there are no mistakes, only learning opportunities.”

NOW READ: Do your employees need an engagement boost? Here are 6 signs to look out for