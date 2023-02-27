Barbara Curson
South Africa’s greylisting: what it means

Among the reasons for SA being on the grey list are state capture, untrained investigators and government interference.

The risk of money laundering and terrorist financing comprise only two reasons for blacklisting South Africa. Another reason is that SA “has suffered from a sustained period of state capture, which helped to generate substantial corruption proceeds and undermined key agencies with roles to combat such activity”. The Zondo commission report detailed the racketeering, corruption, money laundering and theft that took place at, among others, SA Airways, SA Airways Technical, SA Express, Eskom, Transnet, Denel, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA and Alexkor. Government departments fared no better. The Special Investigating Unit issued a report on the investigation of the...

