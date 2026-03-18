This is why the ANC rejected Bozell’s meeting request

The ANC will lead a march to Constitutional Hill in defence of the country's sovereignty.

The ANC’s first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane says the party will not meet with US ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell until he is formally welcomed to the country by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Bozell has been meeting with various stakeholders, including political parties in Pretoria, as part of his efforts to understand the South African landscape. This comes amid tensions between Pretoria and Washington over various issues including South Africa’s transformation policies.

Mokonyane was speaking at an ANC media briefing on Wednesday where the party was announcing its plans to hold a march in defence of South Africa’s sovereignty and the gains of democracy.

It will be held on 21 March in Johannesburg.

“Let me first start with the ambassador candidate of the USA he is as yet to be received by the president of the Republic of South Africa.

“Up until the time the president receives his credentials he is not an ambassador based in the Republic of South Africa so we are awaiting that because we understand processes. Others can meet with him others can interact with him but up until the head of state who has to receive him accepts his credentials we are not even looking forward to an invitation because it will be informal and it will not add value,” she said.

ANC declines invitation

Mokonyane confirmed that the ANC had received an invitation from Bozell’s office.

“We do note of course that there are many that have met him but understanding the diplomatic space we believe that this is the right approach,” she said.

However, Mokonyane said the ANC has been in touch with the US embassy in Pretoria in relation to some ANC programmes.

“But what we will not do is to give legitimacy to that which is not legitimate to our country,” she said.

Mokonyane spoke out against the US’s interference in countries such as Venezuela, saying what happened to that country could happen to others.

Attacks on SA sovereignty

At the same briefing ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula highlighted a number of incidents when the US president sought to undermine South Africa’s sovereignty. He said the South African government had been at pains trying to convince the Trump administration that there is no white genocide in South Africa.

He also said South Africa cannot arrest Julius Malema as demanded by Trump because there are laws that the country operates under. Trump had accused Malema of sowing divisions and inciting violence against white people by singing the Kill the Boer chant.

“We do not kill anyone in this country. Everyone belongs here, we are a country like any other country that grapples with challenges, including in America there is crime, nothing special there is crime there.”

He said the ANC is not prepared to allow South African state organs such as the judiciary to be influenced by foreign governments.

Mbalula said it is of concern to the ANC that the Trump administration had requested that the government should discontinue its transformation polices such as BBBEE.

Mbalula explained that the transformation laws are based on the constitution and are part of the government’s redress programme.

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