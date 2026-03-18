Three family members in court for alleged R12 million Coega Dairy fraud

Coega Dairy company received numerous complaints from customers who had paid for products that were never delivered.

Three people who allegedly stole nearly R12 million by promising to deliver dairy products to customers in Cape Town, KuGompo City and Gqeberha, but left them high and dry when nothing was delivered, have been released on bail.

Vivian David Sass, 66, Aladin Freddie Sass, 41, and Cheslin Peter Sass, 40, appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Bail

The trio faces 48 counts of commercial fraud.

They were arrested by Hawks on the same day as their court appearance, and were released on R15 000 bail each.

Fraud

It is alleged that in 2018, Coega Dairy had concluded a distribution agreement with Universal Holdings, authorising the latter to distribute dairy products to various customers across Port Elizabeth, East London, and Cape Town.

Under this arrangement, it is reported that the consignment stock was supplied to Universal Holdings for onward distribution to retailers and other commercial clients.

According to the reports, Coega Dairy Company received numerous complaints from customers who had paid for products that were never delivered.

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Complaints

Following these complaints, Coega Dairy ostensibly initiated internal inquiries and requested that the distributor furnish proof-of-delivery documentation for the transactions in question.

However, Universal Holdings was apparently unable to produce the required documentation, as the deliveries reflected in the invoices had allegedly not been executed.

Misappropriation

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said it is further alleged that the trio, acting in their capacities within Universal Holdings, systematically misappropriated the consignment stock entrusted to them.

“Additionally, misrepresentations were made to Coega Dairy regarding the stock levels held at distribution warehouses, thereby concealing the alleged irregularities. The matter was referred to the Hawks for intensive probing.

“The investigations conducted by the Hawks established that the alleged conduct resulted in substantial financial prejudice to Coega Dairy amounting to over R11.9 million,” Mhlakuvana said.

Court

Mhlakuvana said investigations further revealed that the accused allegedly sold the products to customers but failed to remit payment to Coega Dairy.

“Such meticulous investigation resulted in the arrest of the culprits on 16 March 2026.”

The accused made their first court appearance before the Gqeberha New Law Courts on 16 March 2026. The matter was remanded to 30 March 2026 for it to be transferred to Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and for further investigation,” Mhlakuvana said.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, “strongly commended” the investigating team for the sterling job in apprehending the perpetrators in the book.

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