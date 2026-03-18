Hawks nab director and advisor in R800 000 fraud case

The investigation revealed that an official colluded with company directors.

A 58‑year‑old company director, her firm, and a 49‑year‑old financial advisor have been arrested for corruption and fraud involving more than R800 000.

The pair were handcuffed by members of the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit in Phalaborwa on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.

Information

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the unit received information about “sinister activities” allegedly involving theft, fraud, corruption, and money laundering at the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) office in Tzaneen.

“The team ensured that a search‑and‑seizure warrant was applied for, duly authorised, and executed on 24 April 2025 at the SEDFA offices, where electronic gadgets and documents were seized for further analysis while the investigation continued,” Mogale explained.

“The investigation revealed that an official colluded with company directors to assist with funding applications and, in return, received kickbacks amounting to more than R800 000 from companies that were awarded funding.”

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Breakthrough

Mogale confirmed that the Hawks made a breakthrough with the arrest of the suspects, who are expected to appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 19 March 2026, facing charges of fraud, corruption, theft, and money laundering.

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Limpopo, Major General Gopz Govender, warned:

“Those entrusted with public funds but who squander them must know that Serious Corruption Investigation will ensure you are brought to book. The Hawks will leave no stone unturned, and further arrests are not being ruled out,” Govender said.

Illicit financial scheme

Earlier this month, a 51-year-old woman, a naturalised South African citizen, was hit with 19,097 criminal charges relating to illicit cross-border money transfers allegedly amounting to R500 million during her first court appearance.

Zhang Ying Potgieter was arrested on Wednesday, 04 March 2026 and appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court on the same day.

Potgieter was charged with contravention of the Exchange Control Act, 1961, read with the Currency and Exchanges Act 9 of 1933

She was granted R70 000 bail with strict conditions.

ALSO READ: Senior SANDF member in the dock for R1.5m bribe attempt