Spur delivers over R3 billion in sales in six months

Ten restaurant brands under Spur Corporation have delivered a 10% increase in total sales for six months ending December 2024, with Spur being the major contributor.

Spur Corporation has 726 outlets trading in South Africa and 14 other African countries, including Mauritius and India.

The 10 brands under the group are Spur, RocoMamas, Panarottis, John Dorys, The Hussar Grill, Casa Bella, Nikos, Doppio Zero, Piza ē Vino, and Modern Tailors.

How Spur performed

According to the financial results for the six months, the group’s total restaurant sales increased to R5.9 billion.

While Spur’s sales during that period were over R3.4 billion, making it a significant contributor to the group’s performance.

“The Spur brand accounts for 64% of the group’s South African restaurant sales, followed by RocoMamas and Panarottis each representing 10% of South African restaurant sales,” reads the results.

Other contributors

The results show that Panarottis’ sales were over R535 million, making it the second most significant contributor after Spur.

“The repositioning of Panarottis continues to gain momentum, with positive customer sentiment supporting the trading performance.

“Panarottis’ small-town strategy has contributed to double-digit growth over the past two reporting periods.”

Specialty dining

The results include the specialty dining portfolio, which includes brands such as The Hussar Grill, Casa Bella, Nikos, Doppio Zero, Piza e Vino, and Modern Tailor.

The group said the growth in this portfolio was accelerated with the acquisition of a 60% interest in Doppio Collection.

“Doppio Collection restaurant sales for the six months contributed R350.8 million to total group restaurant sales compared to R66.7 million for the one month traded to December 2023.

“Excluding the contribution from the Doppio Collection, total restaurant sales increased by 4.8% for the period.”

RocoMamas’ growth

The results show that RocoMamas has delivered sales growth of 6.9%, due to its marketing and product innovation strategy.

In monetary terms, RocoMamas’ sales were over R520 million for the period.

“Local takeaway sales represent 13% of total local restaurant sales, with 48% as collect orders (call, click or walk in).

“Mauritius represents 22.6% of international franchised restaurant sales.

“The Spur brand represents 40% of the group’s international restaurant sales, followed by Panarottis at 33% and RocoMamas at 27%.”

Restaurants facelifts

The group said the second new-look Dory’s restaurant opened in KwaZulu-Natal during the period.

Brand evolution and enhanced designs have been applied to the new The Hussar Grill and Doppio Zero restaurants.

The group plans to launch its revised look for The Hussar Grill brand in 2025 by revamping one of its company-owned restaurants in Cape Town.

Store openings and closings

During this period, the group opened 21 restaurants: six Spur, six Panarottis, one John Dory’s, three RocoMamas, three Doppio Zero, one Piza e Vino, and one Modern Tailors restaurant.

Five restaurants were closed in South Africa during this period.

Internationally, the group opened 12 new restaurants in the rest of Africa during the period to bring the international store network to 107.

Challenges

The group said that although month-to-month food inflation has steadily declined to reach 1.7% by December 2024, compared to 7% in January 2024, the supply chain was faced with global geopolitical challenges and sudden inclement weather locally.

“Despite these challenges, the business delivered improved supply chain results and constant availability of quality products for our franchisees and customers.”

