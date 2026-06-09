EXCLUSIVE | God of Thunder to Goddess of Water: Meet Vlamo, Sandton’s upcoming elevated dining destination

Mun Manal, the visionary behind Ukko, expands his mythologically inspired culinary universe with the highly anticipated opening of Vlamo.

Johannesburg’s restaurant scene is about to get a mythological upgrade. Mun Manal, the restaurateur who brought the popular Ukko to Bryanston, is expanding his creative universe with the upcoming launch of Vlamo, the Goddess of the Water. If Ukko was the “home base”, Vlamo is set to be the family’s new, ultra-luxe holiday home.

Located at the prestigious Sandton Gate, Vlamo is already generating significant buzz as it nears completion.

While construction is still in its final stages, the space is clearly designed to be a visual spectacle. The first detail to catch the eye is a breathtaking marble bar, crafted with high-end fittings and illuminated by a warm, inviting wash of light.

A culinary journey

Patrons can expect a similar dedication to Mediterranean dining that defined the Ukko experience, but with a refined new twist.

The menu will focus on trusted, crowd-pleasing staples, including handcrafted pasta, fresh seafood, and charcoal-grilled dishes. However, Manal is quick to emphasise that while the commitment to excellent service remains a shared DNA between the two venues, Vlamo offers an entirely distinct experience.

Designed for the discerning diner

The venue is expansive, holding slightly more guests than its Bryanston sibling. A standout architectural feature is the wrap-around terrace that overlooks Winnie Mandela Drive, promising idyllic sunset views-a perfect backdrop for Joburg’s golden hour.

Beyond the aesthetics, Vlamo is built for functionality and comfort. The restaurant will feature:

Premium bottle lockers: A designated area where guests can store their premium purchases to enjoy over multiple visits.

A designated area where guests can store their premium purchases to enjoy over multiple visits. Private dining: A dedicated room boasting plush surroundings and its own independent sound system for intimate gatherings.

A dedicated room boasting plush surroundings and its own independent sound system for intimate gatherings. Elevated amenities: A thoughtful layout including a sophisticated powder room for female guests and a separate, dedicated space for male diners.

Construction at Vlamo, Mun Manal’s highly anticipated new Mediterranean dining destination at Sandton Gate, is in its final stages – with the finished venue set to become one of Joburg’s most talked-about culinary addresses. Picture: Supplied, Vlamo. A closer look at the stunning marble bar at the heart of Vlamo, where high-end fittings and warm ambient lighting set the tone for an elevated dining experience unlike anything else in Sandton. Picture: Supplied, Vlamo. A closer look at the stunning marble at the heart of Vlamo, where high-end fittings and warm ambient lighting set the tone for an elevated dining experience unlike anything else in Sandton. Picture: Supplied, Vlamo. A close-up of the restaurant’s logo, modelled after the Goddess of Water. Picture: Supplied, Vlamo. Vlamo, the Goddess of Water, lends her name – and her mythology – to Mun Manal’s newest culinary venture, continuing the mythologically inspired universe he first introduced with Ukko, the Norse God of Thunder. Picture: Supplied, Vlamo. Mun Manal, the restaurateur and visionary behind Ukko in Bryanston, is expanding his mythologically inspired culinary universe with the upcoming launch of Vlamo at Sandton Gate. Picture: Supplied, Vlamo.

The atmosphere

In a city where many dining spots quickly evolve into rowdy, hubbly-filled lounges as the evening progresses, Manal, a known contemplative perfectionist, has taken a deliberate approach. While guests can expect a lively vibe with music in the evenings, Vlamo is positioned as a refined destination rather than a nightlife hub.

Serving everything from lunch right through to dinner, Vlamo is poised to become one of Joburg’s premier hotspots. Whether you are looking for an elevated business lunch or an intimate dinner overlooking the Sandton skyline, Vlamo promises to be a welcome addition to the city’s culinary landscape, and an exact launch date will be communicated in due course.