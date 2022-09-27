Stats SA survey shows decrease in quarter-on-quarter employment stats

Devina Haripersad

Stats SA‘s Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES), June 2022 report shows that total employment has decreased by 119 000 jobs or -1,2% quarter-on-quarter, from 10 067 000 in March 2022 to 9 948 000 in June 2022.

This was largely due to decreases in the community services, business services, construction, manufacturing and electricity industries.

However, there were increases in the trade (17 000 or 0,8%), mining (4 000 or 0,9%) and transport (1 000 or 0,2%) industries.

Total employment increased by 74 000 job postings or 0,7% year-on-year between June 2021 and June 2022.

Full-time employment decreased by 16 000 or -0,2% quarter-on-quarter, from 8 842 000 in March 2022 to 8 826 000 in June 2022, while part-time employment decreased by 103 000 or -8,4% quarter-on-quarter, from 1 225 000 in March 2022 to 1 122 000 in June 2022.

Earnings

Gross earnings paid to employees increased by R0,5 billion or 0,1%, from R786,8 billion in March 2022 to R787,3 billion in June 2022. This is likely due to increases in pay as a result of inflation.

Basic salary/wages paid to employees also increased by R10,3 billion or 1,5%, from R706,7 billion in March 2022 to R717,0 billion in June 2022.

Unfortunately, bonuses paid to employees decreased by R11,9 billion or -20,0%, from R59,2 billion in March 2022 to R47,4 billion in June 2022.

Overtime paid to employees increased by R2,0 billion or 9,6%, from R20,9 billion in March 2022 to R22,9 billion in June 2022.

Average monthly earnings showed a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3,7%, from R23 697 in February 2022 to R24 578 in May 2022. Year-on-year, average monthly earnings increased by 4,0%.

There are two official sources of employment statistics, namely the QES, which is establishment-based and the QLFS, which is household-based.

The difference between QLFS and QES

The quarterly labour force survey (QLFS) is a survey of households which collects information from approximately 30 000 dwelling units and collects data on the labour market activities of individuals.

In contrast, quarterly employment statistics (QES) is an enterprise-based survey that collects information from non-agricultural businesses and organisations from approximately 20 000 units.