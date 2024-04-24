Senior health official arrested for fraud

The official is reportedly set to appear in the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

An Eastern Cape health official will appear in court on Wednesday. Picture: iStock

A senior Eastern Cape health department official has been nabbed for fraud and forgery.

The official, who cannot be named because they have not appeared in court, is reportedly set to stand in the dock at the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

SABC News reported the man handed himself over to the Hawks in the presence of his lawyers.

The department recently revealed that there were 47 cases of corruption against health officials.

15 of these were in the Eastern Cape, the highest number of any province in the country.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.