Tau launches urgent support measures for exporters affected by US tariffs

South Africans have been asking for more information on the US tariffs. It seems that there is now some movement at last.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) Parks Tau has announced in a late statement on Thursday that his department is launching urgent measures to support exporters affected by the US tariffs. His statement came after a week of no communication from the dtic, apart from saying negotiations are at a sensitive stage.

He lambasted people spreading rumours, saying in a trying moment for South Africa, there remain people who “would seek to sabotage our efforts to resolve this impasse”.

“Despite our tireless efforts, which we, where possible, communicated consistently, some segments of our country refuse to be a part of the solution. Instead of providing constructive support to the efforts made by government, the Democratic Alliance continues to release reckless statements which undermine the progress we have been making towards the 1 August deadline.

“This is downright irresponsible for a party in the government of national unity and an integral part of the process. We will not, however, be deterred by this.”

Set of measures in response to imminent US tariff

Tau said the department announced a set of measures in response to the imminent 30% tariff hike on South African exports to the US, which comes into effect on 1 August. “These urgent interventions are part of the dtic’s ongoing commitment to protecting jobs, preserving market access in the US and promoting export diversification to alternate markets in Africa, the EU, Asia, Latin America and other strategic partners.”

One of the most important interventions is the establishment of an Export Support Desk, which will serve as a direct point of contact for companies affected by the US tariff hike. Tau said the Desk will provide updates on developments and tailored advisory services to exporters on alternative destinations, guidance on market entry processes, insights into compliance requirements and linkages to South African embassies and high commissions abroad.

“This tariff hike poses a direct threat to our export capacity, particularly in strategic sectors such as automotive, agro-processing, steel and chemicals amongst others. As government, we are fully committed to supporting our exporters through this challenging time.

Dtic working with urgency now

“We are working with urgency and resolve to implement real, practical interventions that defend jobs and position South Africa competitively in a shifting global landscape. The stakes are high and we must respond decisively to ensure our export industries remain resilient, competitive and globally integrated into diversified markets.”

Exporters are encouraged to engage directly with the Export Support Desk and also visit the dtic website regularly for updates and support mechanisms.

Tau said the dtic remains steadfast in its mission to assist local producers and safeguard South Africa’s trade interests amid growing global uncertainty.