TradingPRO’s Micro Account: why use demo when you can trade with only $1?

TradingPRO, an established international broker, opens the doors to traders of all experience types through its popular Micro Account by offering access to the global markets with as little as $1 deposit.

Founded in 2017, the company introduces an account type that is designed to cater to the needs of beginner and seasoned traders who are looking for an entry point to develop their trading strategies and gain valuable market insights.

Account for all experience levels

With its minimum deposit requirement, the Micro Account presents traders with the opportunity to trade at their own pace – whether it is starting small and gradually building their trading portfolios, or taking their trades to new heights.

Among its many features, the account type includes micro lot trading, which is perfect for learning and testing new strategies without significant financial exposure. This ensures that new traders can hone their skills effectively and strategically, benefiting from practical market engagement, while keeping their investments at a manageable level.

In addition to micro lot trading, the Micro Account features leverage of up to 1:2000. This high leverage can significantly enhance trading potential by allowing traders to control larger positions with a relatively small initial investment.

World of trading opportunities

TradingPRO’s Micro Account also provides access to a wide range of financial instruments, meaning traders can explore different markets and diversify their trading portfolios.

The company offers zero commission trading across multiple asset classes including forex, stocks, commodities, and indices. There are floating spreads from 1.6 pips for CFDs on 57 currency pairs, precious metals, and oil, ensuring the execution of trades with minimal associated costs.

Moreover, the Micro Account utilises powerful trading software by integrating advanced trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and cTrader, with each platform offering a wide range of analytical tools, real-time market data, and customisable charts, for informed trading decisions.

As part of its mission to provide exceptional trading services to its clients, TradingPRO showcases an impressive suite of trading tools designed to arm traders with the insights and resources needed to successfully navigate their online trading journey.

At the forefront of these tools is Trading Central, an advanced market analysis and trading signal service providing critical information and actionable insights. By leveraging Trading Central, clients can access expert analysis to navigate market fluctuations and identify potential new trading opportunities.

In addition, TradingPRO’s economic calendar keeps traders updated on key economic events and announcements that could impact the forex market, allowing them to better anticipate market movements and adjust their strategies accordingly.

Building on the informative materials outlined above, the broker’s comprehensive Terminology Glossary provides clear definitions of essential trading terms and concepts, helping both novice and experienced traders deepen their understanding of the online trading arena.

Responsive round-the-clock support

Should Micro Account holders need help with any trading or account related matters, TradingPRO’s 24/7 dedicated customer support team is ready and available each day of the week to assist traders via telephone, email, and various social media channels.

For more information about TradingPRO’s Micro Account and to open an account, traders can visit their website.