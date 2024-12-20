Trucks crossing Lebombo border into Mozambique to be escorted as political uncertainty continues

As uncertainty about the political future of Mozambique continues, Mozambican police will escort trucks crossing the Lembobo border into the country, should tensions increase.

While the country is waiting for the Constitutional Council to make a decision on the disputed election, ministers from South Africa and Mozambique met to discuss ways to mitigate further financial losses.

Impact of protests in Mozambique

Mozambique Minister of Interior, Pascoal Ronda, acknowledged that both countries have been negatively affected by the protest.

Speaking at a media briefing after Wednesday’s meeting between the two countries, Ronda said if the situation continues, Mozambique might face a food and energy crisis.

Due to the temporary suspension at the Lebombo border, there has been a 20% decline in trade compared to the same period in 2023.

The 20% represents a R4.8 billion “negative variance in customs value and a slight increase in import declarations of 13.1% or 676 declarations”.

Security measures

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola acknowledged efforts by South Africa and Mozambique to mitigate the negative impact at the border.

Lamola said the meeting focused on how the two countries would work together on the issues of security and the transportation of goods.

He said though he could not detail the security measures that were discussed during the meeting, the parties involved are committed to ensuring everything runs smoothly throughout the festive season.

Increase in travellers

Meanwhile, Border Management Authority (BMA) Deputy Commissioner Jane Thupana told eNCA they have noticed an increase in movement, and they can tell things are back to normal, despite the post-election violence.

“We expect numbers to increase as the days go by because already, we are experiencing high traffic volumes before Christmas.”

“We also anticipate a lot of people travelling to South Africa over the weekend as we wait to hear from the Council on Monday about the decision of the elections. Those who will be moving to the other side are probably not optimistic about the outcome.”

Thupana added that even those who do their business in Mozambique will try to wrap it up before Monday, just in case the protest resumes.

