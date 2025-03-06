Tutoring trio win the SME Toolkit Business Plan competition

As the overall winners, they walked away with a cash prize of R50 000 and mentorship worth R50 000.

A trio from Soweto, Gauteng, was named overall winners for their business model at the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Toolkit Business Plan competition by Business Partners Limited on Thursday morning.

RSF Tutorials Combined Pty (Ltd), founded by Fhumulani Mudau, Mpiyakhe Mlangeni and Ms Mpfuni, was established in 2015 to help pupils who struggle at school.

Why help SMEs?

David Morobe, Executive General Manager for Impact Investing at Business Partners Limited, told The Citizen they started the competition to encourage youth to become entrepreneurs.

The competition is also for entrepreneurs struggling to make their businesses profitable.

“Through the competition we equip entrepreneurs with mentorship so that they can execute the plans they have put on the table,” he said.

SMEs help with unemployment

Morobe added that SMEs help employ South Africans, and if more SMEs can be sustainable, they will help fight the high unemployment rate.

The competition involves putting the entrepreneurs through different workshops to upskill them in handling certain business matters, including making a proper business plan.

However, some of the entrepreneurs would not follow through with attending the workshops.

The panel selects 11 finalists from the workshops who will present their business plan. From there, three winners are chosen.

How the competition helps

Mudau told The Citizen they started the Saturday school a decade ago because they know it is hard for some pupils to grasp what is being taught during the week.

They welcome pupils from Grade 1 to 12.

“We adjust lessons to fit each learner’s learning style and pace, offering personalised help, whether starting school or preparing for exams.”

They are based in Soweto and teach subjects such as history, physics, maths and others.

She added that the competition helped them learn a lot about running a business and making a business plan.

Other winners

The second place went to Afrika Bakes, a healthy snack business. They create the snacks, using African superfoods like moringa, baobab, and sorghum.

“This is to cater to health-conscious consumers and those with dietary restrictions.”

The business walked away with a cash prize of R30 000 and mentorship worth R30 000.

Third-place was given to Nyawo Zendalo Air, which received R20 000 cash prize and mentorship worth R20 000.

Nyawo Zendalo Air is a business idea by Bongiwe Nyawo. Through this he aims to provide air services that connect people and businesses.

“Their business plan outlines a bold vision for precision-driven aviation solutions, sustainable operations, and a strategic approach to industry growth,” said Morobe.

Expansion of business

The winner for the SME Toolkit Business Plan Competition 2023 is Calab Baloyi, founder and managing director of Nosso Sunflower Oil.

He told The Citizen that after winning, he was able to expand his business and apply for funding through the methods he had learned at the workshops.

His business employs four people, and supplies cooking oil to other small businesses and restaurants.

Baloyi added that he has recently upgraded his equipment and will now be able to produce more oil, which will result in more business and the employment of more people.

