Two more National Lottery millionaires have claimed their prizes

Sizekhaya is on the hunt to find the winners of unclaimed prize jackpots!

Two more National Lottery players have come forward to claim their winnings, collectively taking home more than R24.8 million in previously unclaimed prizes.



The latest successful claims are a R23 555 348.50 Lotto jackpot and a R1 332 944.90 Lotto 5 Max prize, further highlighting the importance of players checking their tickets and the continued efforts by National Lottery operator Sizekhaya Holdings to locate winners of unclaimed prizes.

Picture: Supplied



The ticket for the R23 555 348.50 win – draw 2654 on 13 June 2026 – was bought via the Absa banking platform and marked the first Lotto jackpot winner after Sizekhaya took over National Lottery operations on 1 June.



The winner, who was facing severe financial hardship, was initially hesitant to answer calls and found the prospect of winning R23-million unbelievable. Confirmation of the prize has dramatically restored hope for his and his family’s future.

The R1 332 944.90 win was claimed in division 2 of the cascading Lotto 5 Max draw 2667 on 29 July 2026.



Says Whitney Mafatle, winner service manager at Sizekhaya, “Behind every unclaimed prize is a real person and potentially a life-changing moment waiting to happen. Seeing these two winners come forward is incredibly encouraging.



“It serves as a reminder of why we are committed to making every effort to locate winners and why we continue to urge players to check their tickets and make sure they do not unknowingly leave a life-changing prize unclaimed.”



Sizekhaya continues to encourage National Lottery players to check their tickets, including those from previous draws, and to ensure they claim any prizes they may have won within the applicable claiming period (365 days from the date of the draw).



Sizekhaya offers winners free, confidential professional counselling and financial guidance to help them manage their winnings, adjust to their new circumstances, and prepare for the future.

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