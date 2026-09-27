Another woman killed in Ekurhuleni: 11th body found strangled in Springs

The woman's body was reportedly found half-naked and appeared to have been strangled.

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) have found the body of a woman along the railway line in Springs, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday, 27 September 2026.

This is the 11th woman’s body to be found in Ekurhuleni since July, while one body was also found in Soweto in September.

The discovery of the 11th body comes a few hours after police arrested a suspect in connection with the 10th body found on Saturday, 26 September 2026.

Where the women’s bodies were found

Body found around midday in Ekurhuleni

The police said members were summoned to the scene around midday, after members of a security company patrolling the area found the body.

“On Sunday, 27 September 2026, at approximately 12:00, Saps Springs responded to a crime scene where a body was discovered in an open veld near Rhokana Road. A security company vehicle patrolling the area noticed the body and alerted the police.

“All necessary roleplayers have been mobilised, including the task team investigating the Ekurhuleni murder cases, crime scene management, Investigative Psychology Services (IPS), detectives and Crime Intelligence.”

Not much known yet

The woman’s body was reportedly found half-naked and appeared to have been strangled.

The Saps added that they will provide more information once preliminary investigations are complete.

Suspect for 10th body arrested

Meanwhile, acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has commended Gauteng police for arresting a suspect linked to the murder of a woman whose body was discovered on Saturday at the Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa.

Police found the suspect in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday evening.

“I commend this multidisciplinary team for their swift response, coordination and determination, which resulted in the apprehension of the suspect on the same day. This is the kind of policing we expect from our members. We will continue to pursue perpetrators of murder and gender-based violence and femicide and ensure that they face the full might of the law,” said Dimpane.