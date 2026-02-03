Township businesses in Gauteng made over R1 billion, thanks to Uber Eats

'This proves that township economy is a real thing, and can produce tangible results.'

Township businesses in Gauteng have generated more than R1 billion in revenue since the partnership between Uber Eats and the Gauteng Department of Economic Development began in 2023.

The partnership was started to successfully implement the Township Development Act by bringing township businesses into the digital economy.

Uber and the Gauteng Department of Economic Development held a celebratory event in Soweto on Tuesday to mark milestones in their partnership.

Ntsoaki Nsibanyoni, Uber Eats general manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, told The Citizen the partnership has unlocked opportunities for the local community.

“Three years ago, we told the Gauteng government [that]we want to move this e-commerce business to the townships because previously we operated in the cities,” she said.

From local businesses to citywide demand

The agreement focused on digitising township restaurants and food businesses, creating earning opportunities for delivery people, and expanding access to customers beyond traditional walk-in trade.

She said when they started the partnership, they wanted to sign at least 600 merchants on Uber Eats; however, they have managed to get more than 2 000 township businesses.

So far, this partnership has generated over R1 billion in economic value for township merchants and additional earning opportunities for delivery people, driven by exposure to millions of new eaters across Gauteng.

“This proves that township economy is a real thing, and can produce tangible results,” she said.

More local drivers employed in the township

“At the same time, over 7 500 delivery people have signed up and have been provided education materials, enabling reliable delivery networks within township areas,” said Nsibanyoni.

She added that there is a fair and healthy balance between local and foreign drivers. “In our platform, we try to enable all people [who] the government has allowed to work in the country,” said Nsibanyoni.

“Our ratio does have a fair amount of foreigners, but the number of local drivers are much more because this is where most of them [locals] reside. And that was also the intent with this partnership, how to get more local businesses, drivers to be part of the platform.

“Most of the time foreigners tend to take up these opportunities, and part of this program was to make sure local people are not left out, in fact we had to make sure they are the biggest beneficiaries.”

Expansion into other provinces

Nsibanyoni added that at the moment the partnership is only being rolled out in Gauteng Townships, but they are looking into expanding into other provinces.

“We were very clear when we had our meeting with the Gauteng government that we want to see them as the ambassadors of this partnerships, showing other provinces that it is possible and it yields results.”

Partnership turns policy into progress

Lebogang Maile, MEC for Economic Development in Gauteng, emphasised the broader significance of the results.

“This partnership demonstrates what is possible when government policy is matched with delivery capability and trusted technology partners like Uber Eats,” he said.

“Township economies are central to Gauteng’s growth, and through digital platform we have been able to expand access to markets and create real earning opportunities.

“The impact we are celebrating today reflects the entrepreneurs, delivery partners, and institutions who are building a stronger, more inclusive economy from the ground up. We are proud of this partnership and look forward to deepening its impact in 2026 and beyond.”

