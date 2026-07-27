Vodacom lifts revenue target to over R300bn after Safaricom acquisition

Group says controlling stake in Safaricom strengthens its long-term growth prospects and reshapes its portfolio.

Vodacom Group Limited has upgraded its long-term revenue targets and adjusted its capital allocation framework, following the completion of its acquisition of a controlling stake in Safaricom.

In its trading update for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, the group confirmed that the Safaricom transaction became effective on 30 June 2026, increasing Vodacom’s shareholding from 35-55%.

The operational shift prompted management to raise its Vision 2030 group revenue target from more than R200 billion to over R300 billion, while upgrading its medium-term Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and operating free cash-flow targets from double-digit to early-teens growth.

Financial services and regional performance

Group revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% (11.4% on a normalised basis) to R42.4 billion, despite foreign exchange translation headwinds resulting from a stronger rand.

Total service revenue grew 6.3% to R34.3 billion, accelerating to 12.6% on a normalised basis. Read more This is the best-performing mobile network in South Africa again

Financial services remained a primary growth engine, with revenue increasing 17.8% (27.0% normalised) to R4.5 billion. Including Safaricom, the platform processed $547.9 billion in mobile wallet transaction value over the trailing 12 months, reflecting a 19.1% increase.

The Safaricom consolidation expands the contribution of financial services from 13% to over 22% of group service revenue. Furthermore, broader “beyond mobile” services contributed R7.8 billion, representing 22.8% of group service revenue.

Regional operating highlights include:

Egypt: Delivered service revenue growth of 32.8% in local currency, supported by a 73.0% surge in local financial services revenue.

South Africa: Service revenue increased 2.0% to R16.1 billion, supported by an improved prepaid segment performance.

International business: Reported service revenue increased 4.1% in rand (14.0% normalised), led by strong activity in Tanzania, Congo and Lesotho.

Reflecting on the milestone quarter, Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO, said: “This quarter marked a defining moment for Vodacom with the completion of our acquisition of a controlling stake in Safaricom, increasing our shareholding from 35% to 55%, effective 30 June.

“This strategically important transaction represents a major milestone in our Vision 2030 journey, significantly enhancing the group’s scale, diversification and long-term growth prospects.

“We are now entering a new phase of growth, supported by a more balanced portfolio, broader earnings drivers and increased exposure to some of Africa’s most attractive opportunities in connectivity, digital services and financial inclusion.

“Reflecting this stronger growth profile, we have upgraded our medium-term Ebitda and operating free cash-flow growth targets from double-digit to early-teens growth,” added Joosub.

Following the consolidation, Vodacom’s board updated its capital allocation framework and adjusted its dividend policy to a payout of at least 65% of headline earnings.

Management expects to grow dividend per share for FY2027 based on current growth trajectories.

In fixed infrastructure, the group invested an additional R800 million into Maziv during the quarter to support the completion of the Herotel transaction, expanding fibre reach across South Africa.

Pan-African operational initiatives

Across its regional operating footprint, the group launched several targeted digital solutions:

Tanzania: Launched Africa’s first mobile money tap-to-pay solution, enabling contactless payments for M-Pesa’s 22 million customers.

DRC: Utilised anonymised mobile data analytics to support public health planning and Ebola preparedness.

Ethiopia: Partnered with government agencies to support youth livelihood and skills initiatives.

Joosub concluded: “Following the completion of milestone transactions, Maziv and Safaricom, Vodacom has shaped its strategy for the future. Our focus now shifts to unlocking the full potential of our portfolio through disciplined execution, innovation and capital allocation.

“Guided by Vision 2030, we are well positioned to deliver sustainable growth and attractive returns.”

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.