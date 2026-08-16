Two Congolese nationals arrested after identities fail to match SADC summit accreditation

Their identities and the circumstances surrounding the attempted access remain subject to further investigation.

Three people have been arrested for attempting to gain unauthorised access to the venue of the 46th Ordinary SADC Summit currently taking place in Durban.

According to the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints), two Congolese nationals were arrested on Saturday.

This after attempting to gain entry to the SADC summit venue using accreditation that had not been issued to them and belonged to another person. The suspects were detected at an access-control point when their identities did not correspond with the accreditation presented and were immediately arrested.

The two Congolese nationals face charges of fraud, impersonation and contravention of the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act 2 of 2010, relating to entering a designated area without authorisation. Their identities and the circumstances surrounding the attempted access remain subject to further investigation.

Earlier this week, a Zimbabwean national was also arrested after allegedly attempting to obtain SADC accreditation under the guise of being a performing artist to gain access to the summit venue.

The Zimbabwean national faces a charge relating to being illegally in the Republic of South Africa.

NatJoints warning

NatJoints has issued a warning that the exchanging, lending, sharing, falsification or misuse of SADC accreditation, as well as any attempt to gain access to the summit venue without proper authorisation, will not be tolerated.

“No person should attempt to test the security arrangements around the summit. Security measures implemented by NatJoints are comprehensive and designed to detect and prevent attempts to compromise the safety and security of delegates, Heads of State, government officials, accredited participants and members of the public,” said NatJoints.

SADC protests

Anti-illegal migration groups, including the March and March movement, are reportedly planning to protest outside the ICC, calling on regional leaders to address undocumented migration.

Security and law-enforcement plans are in place to manage these activities.

“NatJoints respects the constitutional right to protest peacefully and lawfully. However, there will be no tolerance for criminality, violence, intimidation, threats, destruction of property, attempts to breach restricted areas or any deliberate effort to disrupt the proceedings of the summit,” it said.

“Those participating in marches and gatherings are urged to comply with the law and instructions issued by law-enforcement officers. NatJoints will not allow individuals or groups to exploit legitimate gatherings as a means of undermining the safety, security and integrity of the summit.”