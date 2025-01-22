Former Prime Circle frontman Ross Learmonth on life as a solo artist, sobriety and sharing the stage with Mafikizolo

The last five years have brought drastic changes in many people’s lives, largely because of the Covid-19 pandemic, from losing loved ones, being retrenched or becoming a parent.

For musician Ross Learmonth, the past few years have seen him leave Prime Circle and take up a solo career. He’s also ditched alcohol to pursue a life of sobriety.

Leaving Prime Circle

In 2023 Learmonth decided to leave rock band Prime Circle after more than two decades as part of the ensemble.

“All relationships change and evolve, and unfortunately due to creative differences, Prime Circle and I will no longer be continuing this musical journey together,” said Learmonth at the time.

Speaking to The Citizen nearly two years after his exit announcement, Learmonth said the decision was a hard one.

“It was very hard; it was something that took me years to do. I think it was almost a decade of me just trying to think about how to move onto the next phase of my career as a musician,” shared Learmonth.

The former frontman says he thought of ways of moving to the next phase of his career together with the band, but it wasn’t possible.

“I really wanted to have done it together. I really wanted to do it and not have to leave, but it was very difficult in that system; it was very difficult to grow in that world.”

“I haven’t spoken to them or seen them in years. I haven’t spoken to them at all. The dealings with them in a business sense has been very, very difficult, unfortunately,” says Learmonth.

Solo Ross

Being part of an ensemble comes with the comfort of being less responsible about certain things because you know that someone else in the band will take care of it.

Learmonth says he’s enjoyed his life as a solo artist, saying certain things have been easier to do in solitude.

“It’s been a lot easier because I can feel that I can really express what I’m trying to say without having every voice in the room. I’ve always been the main songwriter, so for me — it was so gradual like sort of a natural progression,” he says.

“It actually felt quite freeing being in the room and chasing down things that I know would not have been something I’d be able to pursue being in a band environment.”

In March 2023, Learmonth released the 10-track album Carousel, which is more on the pop side juxtaposed to the stuff he churned out while part of Prime Circle.

“Being a solo [artist] is a completely different cattle of fish; it’s been very different adjusting, but it’s been also quite amazing having to trust your own gut.”

Sobriety

On January ninth, Learmonth celebrated his four years of sobriety. He said being sober made him realise that he was wasting so much of his time on nonsensical things.

“I mean it was fun while it lasted, it was rock and roll and living the life, but I really just feel that [sobriety] just gave me more clarity. I became a better songwriter, I felt like I gained years back,” said the singer.

He said the most difficult part of this journey is seeing yourself and deal with your demons without medicating.

“The drinking and all those things, once you have the decision in your mind and heart, it gets easier every day.”

Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts

This Sunday, Learmonth will be sharing the stage with Afro-pop duo Mafikizolo at Cape Town’s Kirstenbosch.

“This concert perfectly showcases the incredible diversity of South African music, blending the timeless Afro-pop beats of Mafikizolo with Ross Learmonth’s rich, evocative rock sound,” said events and tourism manager at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Sarah Struys.

Learmonth has previously shared the stage with Mafikizolo and spoke with excitement about doing so again this weekend.

“They’re incredible; when I hear about Mafikizolo [being part of the show] I was over the moon. I booked them for our first Prime Fest years ago. They came on, and they were just the best dressed, best dance moves — everything was just amazing.”

This won’t be Learmonth’s first time performing at Kirstenbosch as he has done so with Prime Circle. “Many times with Prime, but this is my debut as a solo artist.”

