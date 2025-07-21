Wondering why the G20 matters? Moneyweb launches podcast to break it down

'This podcast is about helping South Africans make sense of how those decisions affect our economy and our future.'

Ever wondered why you, as an ordinary South African, should care about the G20? Moneyweb is launching its G20-focused podcast called ‘Mandates and Megaphones’ to unpack major themes shaping the summit.

The G20 summit is an annual meeting of heads of state and government from the world’s largest economies, along with the European Union and the African Union, to discuss and coordinate on pressing global issues.

The podcast, set to air every Monday from 21 July, hosted by Jeremy Maggs, will explore G20 themes such as debt, diplomacy, and climate justice, as well as global trade tensions, digital transformation, infrastructure gaps, and Africa’s voice at the table.

ALSO READ: G20 finance officials say downside risks dominate global economic outlook – IMF

Moneyweb on G20

Ryk van Niekerk, editor of Moneyweb, said new episodes will come out every Monday, tracking the political, economic, and diplomatic developments leading up to the Summit.

South Africa is the only African country to be a permanent member of the G20, making it the first African country to host the summit. The actual event is scheduled to take place between 22 and 23 November in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Mandates and Megaphones will host high-profile guests and unpack behind-the-scenes insights to explain what the summit means for South Africa.

G20 is more than a gathering

“The G20 is more than just a diplomatic gathering; it’s a battleground of mandates, influence, and priorities,” said Maggs.

“This podcast is about helping South Africans make sense of how those decisions affect our economy and our future.”

Episodes will be released until the summit concludes at the end of November 2025 and can be streamed on various platforms, including the Moneyweb app.

ALSO READ: Trump to be given extra security in SA: ‘Some animals are more equal than others’

More than a media product

“With South Africa stepping onto the world stage as G20 host, this podcast is more than just a media product – it’s a space for meaningful dialogue,” said Van Niekerk.

“The series will explore both public and private sector perspectives on Africa’s evolving economic role.”

The G20 comprises 19 individual countries and two regional bodies, the European Union and the African Union, totalling 21 members.

The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Why the G20 matters

The G20, founded in 1999, initially focused largely on broad macroeconomic issues, but it has since expanded its agenda to include, among other things, trade, climate change, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, the environment, and anti-corruption.

“The role of the G20 in creating the foundation for global economic stability, a vital catalyst for economic development and implementing consequential global commitments such as the Pact for the Future and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (Agenda 2030) cannot be overstated,” reads the Forum’s website.

NOW READ: Here is how SMEs can take advantage of the G20 and B20 summits