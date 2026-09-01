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Woolworths recalls its WBeauty shampoo. Here’s why

Picture of Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Compiled by Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

2 minute read

1 September 2026

04:46 pm

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Customers will receive a full refund when they return the product.

WBeauty-shampoo

The 250ml WBeauty Complete Clarifying Shampoo Woolworths is being recalled. The product has also been removed from online. Picture: Woolworths website

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South African premium retailer Woolworths has announced a voluntary recall of its 250ml WBeauty Complete Clarifying Shampoo.

The retailer said Tuesday afternoon that it identified an issue affecting a limited batch of the product and is urging customers to return it immediately.

“As part of our ongoing quality assurance processes, we identified an issue affecting a limited batch of the product, and initiated additional testing,” said Woolworths.

Woolworths fears infection

The retailer said additional testing found Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium sometimes found in wet manufacturing environments.

The bacterium can also survive standard chemical preservatives used in everyday consumer products.

“While the risk to healthy individuals is considered low, customers with weakened immune systems are advised to discontinue use of the product to avoid possible bacterial infection,” said Woolworths.

Products removed from shelves

The retailer has since removed the WBeauty Complete Clarifying Shampoo from its shelves and says it will issue full refunds to customers.

“Woolworths prides itself on exceptionally high standards, and we go to great lengths to ensure every item we produce is the quality our customers expect. Product safety is critically important to us, and our customers’ wellbeing is our first priority.

“The product has been removed from shelves, and customers who have purchased this product should return it to their nearest Woolworths store for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required. “

For more information, contact our Customer Service Centre on 0860 022 002 or email [email protected].

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