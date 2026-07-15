Your next customer could be anywhere – Can you reach them?

CourierIT delivers across metropolitan centres, regional towns, townships and many rural communities throughout the country.

Running a small business is challenging enough without the added pressure of worrying whether your products will reach customers on time and in good condition.

As South African entrepreneurs juggle growing sales, managing stock, handling invoices and keeping customers happy, having a reliable delivery partner can make all the difference. That’s where CourierIT comes in, offering an affordable and dependable courier service designed to help businesses deliver with confidence while building their brand.

Your delivery deserves more

CourierIT is a division of the RTT Group, led by CEO Rudi Keet. He told The Citizen the company focuses on managing the entire customer experience.

“Behind every delivery is a network of trained customer service professionals, operations teams and delivery partners who understand the unique complexities of business-to-consumer delivery,” he said.

It is exciting when small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) start expanding and gaining exposure beyond their place of origin, but that also increases the pressure to deliver in places you have never visited and on time.

CourierIT delivers nationwide

Keet said CourierIT’s strategy for small businesses was developed with such situations in mind, thus it delivers nationwide, supported by its parent-company, RTT’S national logistics infrastructure.

The group’s logistics infrastructure provides extensive coverage across metropolitan centres, regional towns, townships and many rural communities throughout the country.

“We understand that many South African businesses serve customers in smaller towns, township communities and rural areas. We believe every entrepreneur should have access to national markets regardless of where they are located.

“Our strategy therefore focuses on expanding access through multiple delivery channels, including door-to-door, door-to-counter, counter-to-counter, collection points, partner locations and future kiosk-based networks.”

Helping SMMEs succeed with business chamber

CourierIT aims to ensure that township businesses, home-based entrepreneurs, informal traders, and rural enterprises enjoy the same logistics capabilities as businesses in major cities.

Keet added the company has since partnered with the National Small Business Chamber (NSBC) to help SMMEs succeed, grow and prosper.

The NSBC, headquartered in Johannesburg, is Africa’s leading non-profit SME organisation and business network. It was established in 2007 to help entrepreneurs grow, learn, and succeed by providing free support, networking opportunities, and educational resources.

Keet said the partnership between the two organisations allows CourierIT to engage closely with entrepreneurs, identify real-world logistical challenges and develop practical solutions that help businesses grow more effectively.

Partnership’s objectives

Beyond providing courier services, the partnership helps create awareness, education, and access to logistics solutions that enable small businesses to:

Reach customers nationwide.

Compete more effectively in the digital economy.

Improve customer service levels.

Scale operations without significant infrastructure investment.

Access professional logistics capabilities typically associated with much larger businesses.

“Our goal is to become a growth partner for South African entrepreneurs, not simply a delivery provider,” said Keet.

“By working together, CourierIT and NSBC help SMMEs focus on building their businesses, while giving them access to delivery solutions that support their success.”

How to ensure delivery runs smoothly

He added that delivery has become an important part of customer service; therefore, late deliveries, poor communication and not knowing where an order is are unacceptable.

CourierIT, through various measures, ensure there’s smooth deliveries that build trust between customers and businesses and give customers confidence to order again.

He highlighted that whether a business is sending handmade gifts, clothing, beauty products or important business documents, CourierIT makes it easier to get the parcel where it needs to go while keeping you and your customer informed along the way.

Measures to ensure delivery runs smoothly:

Real-time tracking and visibility.

Proactive SMS, WhatsApp and email notifications.

Seamlessly managed returns.

Digital booking and payment solutions.

Escalation and support capabilities when customers need assistance.

Access to both domestic and international services.

Keet noted that technology provides transparency, but people solve problems. “Our strategy is to combine both to create an experience that is simple, reliable and trusted.”

Benefits for small businesses

CourierIT provides:

• Digital-first logistics management: Customers can manage bookings, tracking, notifications, payments and returns through a single digital experience.

• Complete customer optionality: Businesses can choose the delivery solution best suited to each shipment, including economy, express, collection-point and specialised services, creating flexibility for both merchants and consumers.

• Seamless returns management: Returns are becoming a critical part of e-commerce. CourierIT is building digitally enabled returns capabilities that make it easy for customers to initiate, track and complete returns while providing complete visibility throughout the process.

• Access to domestic and international delivery options: As businesses grow, their logistics requirements evolve. CourierIT’s strategy is to provide access to a broad range of domestic and international delivery services through a single trusted platform, reducing complexity and supporting business expansion.

• People trained for consumer delivery complexities: Customers may be unavailable, request changes to delivery times, require alternate delivery locations or need assistance with returns and collections.

• Scalable growth platform: Whether a business is shipping 10 parcels a month or thousands, CourierIT aims to provide the technology, service options and logistics infrastructure required to support growth.

• Excellent communication and visibility: One of the biggest frustrations in logistics is uncertainty. CourierIT addresses this through multiple communication channels that provide customers with visibility throughout the delivery journey. Customers receive updates through SMS, WhatsApp, email and digital tracking platforms, helping them understand exactly where their parcel is and what happens next.