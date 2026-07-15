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Duba nets for Chiefs in pre-season draw

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

15 July 2026

02:29 pm

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Duba struck in the 15th minute but Saudi Pro League side Al-Kholood got a late equaliser.

Wandile Duba - Kaizer Chiefs

Wandile Duba scored for Kaizer Chiefs against Al Kholood on Wednesday. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

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Forward Wandile Duba hit the back of the net for Kaizer Chiefs as they drew 1-1 with Saudi Pro League side Al-Kholood in the second friendly of their pre-season tour of Spain on Wendesday.

Chiefs’ Duba strikes

Duba gave Chiefs the lead in the 15th minute at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia. But just as they had against Glasgow Rangers in their opening friendly of the tour, Chiefs conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1.

Amakhosi will play the final match of their tour on Saturday against La Liga outfit Elche CF.

More goals from Duba?

Chiefs will hope Duba can help them with more goal contributions next season, as they compete both in domestic competitions and in the CAF Confederation Cup.

In 21 appearances last season in all competitions, Duba managed just three goals and two assists.

After taking on Elche, Chiefs will return to South Africa but their pre-season preparations will continue. Amakhosi will play Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC in the Toyota Cup at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Complex on July 26.

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Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Saudi Arabia

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