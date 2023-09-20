You’ve been hit by a storm: can you claim from your insurer?

The Citizen compared household insurance covers from 3 providers in South Africa, to see if those left destitute by Tuesday's storm can get help.

Your property may be your most prized-possession, so you might want to ensure that you’re sufficiently cover against possible damage.

A storm ravaged parts of Gauteng on Tuesday evening, leaving a trail of damage in its wake. It was no doubt a wake up for most property owners.

But while natural disasters may be beyond human control, your insurance cover isn’t.

After all, you’ll never know when next mother nature will choose to flex either with a high tidal wave or a stormy night. Which is why insuring your property against unforeseen natural disasters is a smart thing to do.

Santam

Santam’s Personal Lines Underwriting Manager, Marius Steyn said the insurer provides cover against natural disasters for both property and vehicles, unless it’s specifically excluded due to policy screening or claims experience.

“Natural disasters like storms, earthquakes, hurricanes, hail, fire outbreak, flooding and sea surge are our insured perils and only excluded if specifically done so due to a specific reason,” Steyn told The Citizen.

He said the insurer provides alternative accommodation if a property has become unliveable due to natural disaster.

Santam has no claim limits for natural disasters.

“Unless otherwise specified, there are no limits for natural disaster and cover is up to the total sum insured less excess,” Steyn said.

MiWay Insurance

Head of Customer Experience at MiWay, Greta Goosen said insurance providers cover damage from unforeseen events.

“If comprehensively covered, clients will enjoy cover for storm damage, fire or explosion, earthquake, hail, flood or snow,” she told The Citizen.

When asked if property owners affected by the recent storms could claim, Goosen said yes, but provided they’re comprehensively insured for their building and contents.

She said it’s important for property owners to conduct regular maintenance to minimise the risk of damage and they have a responsibility to try and prevent, or minimise losses.

“For example, if the road is [overflooded], and you can’t see the way – don’t attempt to drive over it,” Goosen said.

“Also ask your insurer about additional benefits available should you be left destitute due to a natural disaster,” Goosen advised, adding that some insurers offer additional cover for alternative accommodation.

Claim limits? Goosen said amounts are normally attached to the sum insured value of insurance holders’ property, contents or vehicle.

OUTsurance

OUTsurance buildings insurance includes cover for damaging resulting from acts of nature such as natural disasters, explosion, subsidence and fire.

“We’ll even cover the cost of calling out the fire brigade, and we’ll arrange temporary accommodation after an incident has left your house uninhabitable,” OUTsurance said.

The insurance provider also offers 24/7 access to plumbers, electricians and locksmiths.

OUTsurance policyholders who’ve insured their home contents can claim for theft, intentional damage, as well as damage resulting from fire, lightning storm, hail and floods.

